Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor are a ‘perfect match’ this Valentine’s Day as he hosts extravagant dinner





LOVE Island’s Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor are a “perfect match” this Valentine’s Day. Chris went all out this year as he and Maura enjoyed an extravagant dinner. 5 Maura and Chris celebrated Valentine’s Day with a special dinner Credit: instagram 5 There were bright red candles, bottles of wine and a neon pink heart in the middle of the table Credit: instagram 5 Maura looked shocked when Chris revealed his surprise Credit: instagram Taking to her Instagram story, Maura showed fans what Chris has been up to for their special date. A round table with a crisp white tablecloth was covered with red roses and flower petals. There were bright red candles, wine bottles, and a neon pink heart in the middle of the table. Chris also placed red heart-shaped balloons behind the chairs and heart-shaped chocolates on the table. He also added custom place names and left heart-shaped lollipops on the plates. The table was seated under a transparent bubble dressed in gold garlands, with pink and red balloons lining the outside. GREAT REVELATION Maura filmed herself stepping into the song bubble of Can You Feel The Love Tonight and captioned it: “OMG @christophertaylorofficial” with a blown away and crying face emoji. While filming the pod’s big reveal, Chris took to his Instagram story and filmed Maura’s reaction. Maura sported an elegant black dress and stood facing closed curtains with rose petals at her feet. The Longford native looked shocked as she put her hand over her mouth and laughed: “Are you kidding ?! Oh my God”. The beloved former Islanders both shared photos on their Instagram feeds, wishing each other a Happy Valentine’s Day. Maura wrote: “You are not my number one, you are my only @christophertaylorofficial”. Lucie Rose Donlan commented: “You guys” followed by love heart eye emojis. Molly Mae said, “Happy valentines my favorite pair”. Rosella wrote: “WOWWWW”. ‘EXCEPTIONAL’ While another fan said: “@christophertaylorofficialyou are the perfect match Chris”. Responding to Maura’s caption, Chris commented, “I think you won the legend challenge this time. I love you.” Her cute snap of the pair read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, you make me shake and I love you @maurahiggins. Many thanks to @ everylastdetail_x for helping me get that #valentines thing off.” Greg O’Shea commented, “Dude you set high standards here, a rose won’t cut it again. Exceptional work.” Vicky Pattison wrote: “Super cute”. Joanna said, “This is THE BEST”. Joe said: “Bloody gawjussss”. proud parents Rosanna Davison shares cute pic with hubby Wes Quirke calling him ‘best dad’ ‘absolute reservoir’ Viewers Call Tycie Allen ‘Amazing’ As Clan Until Fittest Family Finale love in eire Vogue Williams shares cute snaps as Irish celebrities celebrate Valentine’s Day Exclusive HOLDEN’S PAIN Amanda Holden ‘devastated’ by breaking the rules after her stepfather’s ‘painful’ call ‘inspiring’ Viewers hail Marian Keyes’ ‘national treasure’ as she opens up about alcoholism Vogue Williams, Brian McFadden and Ryan Andrews are among those who have also shared adorable tributes to loved ones. Vogues shared a number of adorable snaps with hubby Spencer Matthews for this special day. While Fair City star Ryan Andrews shared a beautiful collage on his Instagram Story, wishing his girlfriend Michaela O’Neill a Happy Valentine’s Day. 5 Maura entered the bubble on the song Can You Feel The Love Tonight Credit: instagram 5 The beloved former islanders both shared photos wishing each other a Happy Valentine’s Day Credit: instagram







