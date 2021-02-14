Rose Glass uses horror to examine mental illness in Saint Maud

Writer-director Rose Glass has been living with her feature debut, Saint Maud, for over six years, more if you add the one-year delay that the film has experienced thanks to the pandemic (the film has been opened in the United States). United in theaters and drive-ins on January 29 and is now available on Epix). The tight story of a hospice nurse named Maud whose newly discovered religious faith takes her to horrific extremes had permeated Glass Head for even longer, drawn from both her Catholic upbringing and her interest in how our people are. internal worlds can be so different. of what we present on the outside.

I find this gap really interesting, explained Glass, speaking in London last March before the films’ US release date was repeatedly pushed back. What I’ve always liked a lot about cinema is how, perhaps more than any other medium, it allows you to get inside someone else’s head. I knew that for my first film, I wanted to do something very subjective.

Glass began writing the screenplay after graduating from Britains National Film & Television School in 2014, developing the idea in his spare time and eventually bringing it to broadcaster Film4, who put the story into development in 2016. Glass had already made several narrative and experimental short films. , and grew up admiring filmmakers like David Cronenberg, John Waters and David Lynch, who make films that approach the bizarre and the psychological. At first, she imagined Saint Maud as a double between Maud and God.

As I started to pull the story apart, I started to wonder what was going on in Mauds’ life and why her primary relationship was with that voice in her head, noted Glass, who sees the film as a strange horror movie. It developed from there.

Casting director Kharmel Cochrane, who had made The Witch and the Lighthouse, brought in Welsh actress Morfydd Clark to audition in early 2018, before Glass even finished the screenplay. Glass and his producers knew that the success or failure of films depended on whether they could find the right Maud, and Clark’s casting immediately felt inevitable.

I could see [Maud] so clearly, Clark said by phone last month from New Zealand, where she is filming The Lord of the Rings TV series. The character has mysteriously quit her job in a hospital to care for a dying former dancer named Amanda (Jennifer Ehle) in a decrepit seaside town in England. She’s an isolated woman who only becomes more so as she descends into madness, she takes devotion, taking her faith to places that are deeply troubling and self-destructive.

She meant so much to me, Clark added. The script was highlighting things that, if I had the ability to write, I would like to highlight. You often read great things, but it doesn’t always feel so personal. I grew up with half of my family fairly religious, fairly Catholic, and I’m not. I always thought: What if I suddenly believed in God?

Saint Maud stars Jennifer Ehle, left, and Morfydd Clark are pictured with director Rose Glass, center, at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Glass, at Cochrane’s suggestion, offered Ehle the role of Amanda without even meeting the American performer (Ehle is the daughter of British actor Rosemary Harris and American writer John Ehle). Originally she wrote Amanda as an older British woman, but the idea of ​​bringing Maud and Amanda together in age was appealing and served to further emphasize how the two very different women both struggled with loneliness and the desire to escape reality.

Each of them mistakenly thinks they can help each other, and they completely misunderstand each other, Glass explained. All lived in the same real world but experiencing subjectively through these fleshy bodies were stuck [in] and these brains that we have.

We don’t have the opportunity to see [two women] occupying the screen together like that very often, said Ehle last month from New York. The actor arrived just three days before production and went straight from the airport to his bald headdress. Talking to a director interested in seeing this and exploring that, with this script, gave us so many possibilities. They are just two very interesting women, extremely different, and the dynamic seemed to have a lot of potential. And it’s wonderful to play a woman who doesn’t have to behave.

The film was shot for five weeks at the end of 2018, with the interiors shot in London and the exteriors filmed in the northern England coastal town of Scarborough. Though set in the present, the austere aesthetic, amplified by cinematographer Ben Fordesman (who is also debuting in a feature film), feels timeless, with inspiration drawn from classics like Ingmar Bergmans Persona. and Through a Glass Darkly. The team used as many practical effects as possible, and all of the scenes with stunts or VFX were carefully scripted.

The look and feel of the world was something I was very specific about, Glass said. Before I even finished the script, I was collecting mood boards. Because of the kind of movies I love and the kind of tension and atmosphere I wanted to create, you need a lot of planning. One thing we tried to do was gradually make the visual style of the film more and more exaggerated and stylized as it descended into insanity. It’s that intimate and personal story, but we wanted to tell it on an epic, cinematic scale.

She added: Tone was one of the things I was most aware of trying to do well. It could so easily get too melodramatic or just plain silly. Both [Clark and Ehle] are very easy actors, so even though I made them do all this crazy stuff, they managed to base it on some very human and relatable emotions.

Morfydd Clark in the movie Saint Maud. (A24 Movies)

Glass continued to sculpt the story during the six-week edit, during which she wrote additional scenes and decided to shoot an additional five days. She recognized that while planning is key to getting the right movie, there needs to be some flexibility both on set and during post-production to keep everything as fleshed out as possible.

I think during the writing I was so tense and stressed and nervous and I dreaded it at some point, the director reflected. You want to control every moment of it. You are quite obsessed with it. But by the time I got to filming, I had been through that preparation and suddenly I had all these other people working on it and it all felt so much more real. I was able to give up things. You must continue to respond to what you are actually doing in front of you.

Clark and Ehle pointed out how much Glass had control over his vision, not controlling.

I really enjoy working with people who don’t have a lot of expectations of others based on their work, said Ehle, who had no apprehensions aboard a directorial debut. I like working with people who can do what they want and do what they want to do. And to do that you can be with someone making their first movie or you can be with a filmmaker like [Steven] Soderbergh or [Kathryn] Bigelow. These are the times when it is really fun to serve someone’s vision.

Although Saint Maud reflects on faith, in this case Christian faith, it is not necessarily a rumination about religion. She is struggling with mental health. Maud is clearly not diagnosed with several conditions and she wonders why a woman could go to such lengths to submit to a higher power.

I was never interested in whether it was a story about his misguidance by a community of believers or anything like that, Glass explained. It’s a completely private thing [for her], and it is obvious that she is creating her own distorted version of Christianity. Life is messy, complicated, and chaotic, and it’s easily understandable that people look at all kinds of things like religion in an attempt to make sense of the world and their place in it. He looks at the dangers of when someone becomes so alienated from the rest of the world and the rest of society and feels undervalued and how you can turn to extremes.

In fact, I found it surprisingly easy to get into Mauds’ head, Clark said. I don’t know if this is a problem with me or if it is the wonder of the writing of Roses or both. We all have the ability to be our own version of Maud. It is by the grace of God, or by the grace of the welfare state, that most of us are not there. I didn’t feel like she was as far away as some people thought she was.

Morfydd Clark (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Glass has spent the last year co-writing a new film with his National Film and Television School classmate Weronika Tofilska, which they hope they can shoot this year, but Maud lingered. The film made a short theatrical release in the UK in October before the country returned to lockdown (it was previously played at the Toronto and London film festivals in 2019). It’s been delayed so many times in the United States that Glass can barely keep up, leaving her unable to envision the films opening with any real perspective.

Releasing your first movie is pretty crazy anyway and then everything else happened, she said in a follow-up last month. Because it was so close to moving forward this time last year, it seemed really big and scary, but it all faded pretty quickly compared to everything in the world. I’m sure it would be weird anyway, but I have nothing to assess it.

I found now [the film] seems to matter more than ever, Clark said, in terms of conversations about mental health and health workers. I thought about Maud a lot among all of this.