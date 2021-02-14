WandaVision builds hidden contact with Monicas to be a huge surprise





WandaVision continues to build Monica Rambeau’s secret contact debut as a huge surprise, and now the pressure is on Marvel to keep its promises.

WandaVision built Monica Rambeau’s secret aerospace engineer contact to be a huge surprise. The first Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Disney + has already been full of surprises. While Evan Peters’ appearance as Quicksilver is the greatest to date,WandaVision continues to tease another secret addition to her cast. Not long after Monica was forcibly kicked out of Westview by Scarlet Witch, she started talking about meeting someone who could help her return. Monica’s first touch tease happened in a conversation with Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis.WandaVision showed Monica picking up her phone to contact the aerospace engineer, but the series deliberately prevented the camera from revealing the contact’s identity. The teasing continued inWandaVision Episode 6: Monica mentioned that they could meet her contact in an hour, specifying that it’s a guy. This left fans to continue to speculate on who Monica and Jimmy are going to meet, and while there are plenty of options, Marvel Studios is building this character to be a huge eye-opener. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Monicas Origin Hints The MCU Has A Second Captain Marvel As big as Evan Peters’ Quicksilver looks, it looks like Monica’s touch isWandaVisionthe biggest surprise character of. The repeated mentions of his next appearance but the lack of details about the person indicate it. If the character is not a major Marvel character, the secrecy would not be justified. In many ways,WandaVision builds suspense for Monica’s touch in the same wayThe Mandalorian season 2 teased the appearance of a Jedi at the end. TheStar wars the show has brought back Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker for the time being, and Elizabeth Olsen has teasedWandaVision has its own surprise actor. With all this buildup for Monica’s touch,WandaVision must deliver or risk disappointing viewers. Some fans have speculated that someone like Adam Brashear aka Blue Marvel could be the contact, but unless someone like Denzel Washington plays him, many might be disappointed with the response after all of this set-up. The same would be true if Monica’s touch turned out to be an established MCU character like War Machine, Hank Pym, or Talos. These teases created a lot of hype over Monica’s touching and Marvel knew it would happen, so they have to deliver byWandaVisionconclusion. For better or worse, the levels of intrigue surrounding Monica’s secret contact have raised the bar to the point where it could be a very popular actor playing an iconic Marvel character. The number of top-tier Marvel characters who aren’t already in the MCU could indicate he’s a member of the X-Men or the Fantastic Four. Several members of these famous Marvel teams are already well known and Marvel Studios could have secretly laid the groundwork for a future franchise. Characters like Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Ben Grimm / The Thing and Hank McCoy / Beast have the recognition to fillWandaVisionthe need. And with one of these characters set to appear in several future MCU projects, their appearances would likely include an A-List actor making his Disney + show debut. Since there are only a few episodes left ofWandaVision, it shouldn’t be long before the mystery behind Monica’s secret contact is revealed; just hope it delivers now. MORE: Monica’s Powers Explained: Could She Beat Scarlet Witch? HBO’s True Blood reboot is still in the early stages of development

About the Author Cooper hood

(4364 published articles)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with the MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. The Coopers’ love of films began with watching Toy Story and Lion King on repeat as a child, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he became interested in films and the filmmaking process, which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest blockbusters like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, but also enjoys the rush to catch up with the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases Cooper is obsessed with fantasy football and looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







