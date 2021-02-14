Celebrities celebrated Valentine’s Day with cute Instagram posts





It wouldn’t be February 14 without celebrities posting Valentine’s Day messages for loved ones on Instagram. This year, love hit the internet on time, with many famous personalities sharing cute photos, videos and messages through the social media platform. Celebrity couples such as actors Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and former President Barack Obama and his lifelong first lady Michelle wrote each other sweet notes, while others like musicians Cardi B and Jennifer Lopez, offered a preview of the beautiful floral displays they received from their respective partners. Some pairs have even decided to become official IG for the holidays. Vanessa Hudgens has made it clear that she is dating Cole Tucker with her Valentine’s Day photo of them sharing a kiss. Meanwhile, newlywed Jonathan Van Ness enjoyed his first February 14 with husband Mark Peacock, but also reminded fans that Love Day isn’t just for couples. The Queer eye star called several different reasons to celebrate valid, including your DAMN FOINE SELF celebrations! While the V-Day celebrations were different from each other, and often from those of ordinary people, the love behind them was universal. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas The married couple couldn’t celebrate in the same location, but their messages and all the roses were a beacon of hope. Jonathan van ness Follow JVN’s advice and celebrate your DAMN FOINE SELF if you want to. Michelle and Barack Obama Old FLOTUS and POTUS wrote adorable messages to each other. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Rodriguez received a huge bouquet for Lopez which she showed off, plus he shared a cute video tribute to their relationship. Kevin hart The comedian celebrated his wife, Eniko Parrish. Dua Lipa Lipa shared a series of photos with her special boyfriend, boyfriend Anwar Hadid. Vanessa bryant Celebrating her late husband, Kobe, Bryant wrote that she loves him now, forever and ever. Gal gadot The Wonder woman star forever honored her Valentine, her husband Yaron Varsano. Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell Collins and her director fiancé Charlie McDowell, who got engaged in September, both made it clear how happy they are together. Cardi B The rappers’ husband, Offset, took her on vacation and had an impressive number of flowers waiting for him. Kate hudson The actor and his partner took a trip to a lotus field, and she couldn’t have looked happier. Rita wilson The actor celebrated her husband Tom Hanks in multiple languages. John legend Legend, the self-proclaimed King of Valentine’s Day, raised the bar with an animated short recounting his love affair with his wife Chrissy Teigen. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker The couple went public with their affection for each other on the perfect day.







