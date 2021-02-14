SNL Platoon sketch imagines passive-aggressive instructor





If you’ve ever wondered what a spinning class with a passive-aggressive instructor would look like, look no further than this sketch from last night’s Saturday Night Live. The “SNL” parody ad, aptly titled Pelotaunt, explored what a Peloton class would look like for someone who doesn’t thrive on encouraging instructors. The sketch featured Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseor, and Beck Bennett as riders with Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, and Bowen Yang as instructors for Pelotaunt. Kate McKinnon in the “Pelotaunt” sketch on Saturday February 13, 2021. Rosalind O’Connor / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Only Peloton provides 24/7 non-stop motivation from world-class instructors right to your doorstep, according to a voiceover from Cecily Strong. But what if you’re the type of person who doesn’t respond to encouragement? The sketch cuts to Villaseor who says, if I hear the phrase you can do it, I literally won’t, just to prove a point. If anyone screams I can make one more, I’m going to immediately quit this thing, unplug it and go smoke, Nwodim adds before Bennett says he can’t be cheerleader because he knows himself too well. . The parody ad describes Pelotaunt as the only exercise bike that gives you personalized negative reinforcement at home and incessant criticism. Ego Nwodim. Rosalind O’Connor / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Using patented passive aggression, every Pelotaunt instructor will leverage a toolbox of emotional manipulation styles guaranteed to get even the laziest rider moving, Strong says. Techniques such as snotty contempt, heartfelt praise, and avoidant attachment style that will put you in a state of total codependency.

