Entertainment
What if Cobra Kai didn’t make the All Valley Season 4 finale
Cobra Kai is bracing for a major showdown in the Season 4 All-Valley Karate Tournament, but the titular dojo might not even make it to the finals.
Cobra Kai Season 3 promises a major showdown at the Season 4 All-Valley karate tournament, but what if the titular dojo doesn’t advance to the finals? The Karate kid the franchise had several climaxes during the tournament, but that doesn’t mean Cobra Kai season 4 will follow this trend. In fact, there are several ways to resolve basic conflicts without even letting the Kreeses dojo make it to the last turn of the All-Valley.
Since the Season 1 All-Valley competition, most Snake Kais great confrontations took place off the tournament mat. School brawls, home break-ins, and near-fatal dojo showdowns became the norm, which led Daniel LaRussos Miyagi-Do Karate and Johnny Lawrences Eagle Fang dojos to join forces against John Kreeses Cobra Kai. Beyond the dojo war itself, there are a number of more personal grudges waiting to be resolved primarily between Tory Nichols and Sam LaRusso, and Roby Keene and Miguel Diaz.
The more likely possibility is that those rivalries will be settled in the next All-Valley, with a Robby / Miguel rematch or a Sam / Tory showdown in the final. However, given the nature of Snake Kais major conflicts, it is quite possible that they will reach a critical point before the tournament final. Robby has been a sympathetic character throughout the series, and Johnny and Daniel will surely try to convince him of Kreeses’ bad intentions ahead of the tournament. Tory also has plenty of reasons to stumble upon the wrong path, which could be the foundation for his own Redemption Arc.
It’s pretty clear that Robby and Tory are just Krees, at least to win the All-Valley, among the students he currently has. If even one of them leaves the Cobra Kai dojo before the tournament, realizing how abusive Kreese is, it would stack the odds even more against Cobra Kai. Miguel, Tory, Hawk, Sam, and Robby are all more than capable of winning the All-Valley tournament, and one of the two Cobra Kai students on this list could easily go ahead. Even if Robby and Tory stick with Kreese, they might not make it to the Finals – they’ll have a glove to overcome along the way, and the team between Johnny and Daniel will only make their students stronger. Plus, it wouldn’t be out of the question for some of the bigger series to be resolved elsewhere. Robby and Miguel could easily find a venue for their next fight even before the tournament starts, which would make a rematch between them in the final anticlimactic and much less likely.
Kreeses bet with Johnny and Daniel would actually be lost if his dojo didn’t even make the final, although it seems likely that he wouldn’t walk away without a definitive loss on his hands (or maybe even then). It would definitely be a blow to the reputation of the dojos, to say the least, and a vote of confidence in Johnny and Daniels. Knowing what Kreese has done in the past, he’s probably resorting to some pretty underhanded tactics if his students didn’t make it to the final, or even injure one of the other contestants to open up a spot.
While Cobra Kai isn’t represented in the All-Valley Final, there are still plenty of really compelling games that could fill that box. A friendly and honorable duel between Miguel and Hawk, for example, could be a great opportunity to show how the two characters have grown and developed as karate practitioners. Or maybe a full fight between Sam and Miguel could finally happen. Whatever the valley of the All-Valley is sure to be a highlight in Cobra Kai season 4.
Next: Cobra Kai’s Biggest Mistake Is Turning Him Into Yu-Gi-Oh
