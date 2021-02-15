OPINION: 2021 Golden Globe nominees prove Hollywood still has a long way to go

With another awards season comes another disappointing list of nominees. Last week the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) Announcement the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

This year is the 78th ceremony but in 78 years not much has changed.

Major criticisms have come with appointments by James Corden for the comedy film The Prom, and Lily Collins for Best Actress in Emily in Paris. Her show was also nominated for Best Television Series, Musical, or Comedy. The fact that no woman of color has been nominated in any TV actor category is another source of outrage that shows just how out of touch the HFPA is.

James Cordens’ portrayal of Barry Glickman, a narcissistic gay actor, has been widely criticized. As a straight man, Cordens’ performance in The Prom felt like a caricature of a gay man and his background.

By 2021, it looks like we should have gotten past the idea of ​​celebrating straight men who falsely play gay.

Emily in Paris was nominated for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy, snubbing Michaela Coels I May Destroy You. The Coels series received rave reviews for its beautiful portrayal of a black woman stepping back her life after being assaulted, while Emily in Paris was seen as a surface show about a white influencer making her way in Paris. Emily’s appointment in Paris on I May Destroy You set Twitter on fire, with many users pointing to the double standard in Hollywood for black creators.

That of course brings us to one of the most infuriating issues with this year’s nominees. In the television category, not a woman of color was nominated. In a year with a ton of tremendous work from a diverse group of great artists, why are whites the only ones receiving awards season recognition?

This is not news; every year there seems to be at least one category that completely misses the mark. To name only white actresses in a year that saw Issa Raes Insecure, Coels I May Destroy You and Shonda Rhimes Netflix hit Bridgerton, which debuted as Netflix’s most popular show, is exclusive and exemplifies the bias of Hollywood towards the art created by and about Les Noirs.

For Natalie Rand, film student DePaul, these appointments only confirm what we’ve always known about Hollywood.

This year, the nominations, as always, lack diversity, Rand said. Hollywood continues to represent the same groups of people over and over again, even though it has always been committed to making progress. With the same types of people behind the desk year after year, representation and inclusion in Hollywood will continue to evolve at an icy pace.

With another season of disappointing nominations, there were, in fact, a few good news. For the very first time, there were more women nominated for best director of a film. Regina King could make history as the first black person to win the award for directing on One Night in Miami. While 2021 is far too late in the game to finally clinch a victory for a black director, a black woman winning the award would be a huge step forward for the industry, even amid a year of disappointing nominations.

Another highlight this year is the high volume of streaming service programs that are nominated. This makes sense due to the effect of Covid-19 on the industry, but it has resulted in a big year for streaming services which are typically overlooked in award seasons.

This year, Netflix led the pack with twenty nominations, followed by HBO with seven and Hulu with six. Kelly Jankowski, another film student, pointed out that streaming services have become major players in the industry and that television is no longer a dead end job for breathless actors.

I think the nominations show that streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Studios are creating great things, Jankowski said. They become big players in Hollywood and see their works recognized and taken seriously. I think it also shows how seriously television is becoming and should be taken. The industry seems to be changing as television is no longer the place where actors will “end their careers”, but rather a place to discover and start. We saw it in The Queen’s Gambit with Anya Taylor-Joy.

Awards season has already been hectic with the Golden Globes talk, but with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television and the Oscars just around the corner, we can remain hopeful that best things are around the corner. .

I hope for another price the nominations are different and cast a wider net, Rand said of future ceremonies this year. The competition is strong because there was so much content consumed this year. People needed to be captivated by something to get through this brutal pandemic, so I hope to see the projects that have had the most success in this be rewarded.

After a year full of political and social unrest, I think the HFPA would be a little more self-aware in its appointments. For an industry that influences our world so heavily, it is disappointing how slowly the film industry is moving in terms of inclusion as the rest of the world continues to fight for radical change.

The 78th Golden Globes will take place on February 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC.