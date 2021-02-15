The Luminaries Review: There’s a Flaw in Our Stars on Starz

The opening scene of Starz’s “The Luminaries” takes place in the middle of the night of 1866, outside a cabin – or something like that – on the South Island of New Zealand. Someone’s getting shot, maybe, and there’s some sort of glitter or glittery stuff coming out of a voluminous pink dress and, well, it’s probably gold because this story is takes place during the Otago Gold Rush. Perhaps?

Like the whole plot of “The Luminaries,” everything about this opening scene is overloaded and hard to discern. Take a moment and adjust your screen settings following the recommendations of my colleague Chris O’Falt, who fixed this problem two years ago, as we all watched through the chiaroscuro of “Game of Thrones” .

Aired on Starz nearly a year after its debut on TVNZ 1 and BBC One, “The Luminaries” comes with a promising pedigree. Eleanor Catton adapted her 2013 Man Booker Award winning novel. Eve Hewson and Eva Green are the stars, two actors who are able to vividly combine beauty and threat as they scoff at each other around New Zealand’s stormy beaches , each wearing a Victorian mourning costume.

Both visually and in tone, “The Luminaries” is deliberately cloudy, full of interwoven and double-crossed patterns and motivations. What results is a mixture of astrological archetypes and a Old West tale, a combination that obviously worked very successfully in the original 850-page stopper of a Catton novel, but results in such an inconsistency. in this adaptation a major character must deliver a minute-long monologue of all witness stand proceedings during the showcase trial of the final episode. This might be acceptable in some “You can’t handle the truth!” a sort of Sorkin-y platform, but in this one the witness does not only need to explain it to the judge; the witness must explain it to the public.

At its base (and I mean, it’s a very basic base, before the opium addictions, the sessions, and the occasional racism, and the shipwreck, and the secret half-siblings, and illiteracy intermittent, and political campaigns, and the expelled pregnant woman “The Luminaries” is a tale by Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) and Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), who meet as they are about to disembark from the ship who brought them to New Zealand from London. It’s a cute little dramatic costume that meets-cute: She’s missing a button, and she’s got one ready! Golly, it turns out it’s their two birthdays The two star crossed lovers are then separated by an incredible number of evil people and events, including astrologer / pub / fraud owner Lydia Wells (Eva Green) and her literal gold digger Francis Carver (Marton Csokas).

The overly complex procedures are only made visible through the work of Hewson and Green, both fiery and skillful despite being asked to go to absurd lengths. Six episodes could have been dedicated to them – Hewson looking like an Alphone Mucha muse alongside Green and his Klimt cheekbones – prospectors full of alcohol and light witchcraft, and I would have watched them all with glee, pointy hat and broomstick. by my side . Instead, they’re dragged through the wringer at the behest of inevitably male counterparts in one fleeting tangential scene after another. Here is the landlord being scary and demanding the rent! Here is the aspiring local politician amazed by the beauty of Lydia! Here is the Chinese immigrant worker who lodges Anna after one of her opium crises! Oh, and oops, this is Lydia’s husband having an affair with newly arrived Anna.

There are a few darlings here that Catton should have killed in his adaptation, and that only revealed several episodes about how this would have fundamentally changed the structure of the work. It turns out that the men encountered by Hewson represent the traditional mythological attributes of the 12 signs of the zodiac and the inner planets: Mars is war! Venus is love! Scorpio is a shady opium dealer! That’s – pretty cool? I would rather have liked it to have been introduced in the first episode instead of via voiceover almost at the very end of the series?

The supernatural undercurrent in Catton’s story surfaces inconsistently; it either has too little or too little impact on the story. I – a, ahem, Libra Sun, Gemini Moon, Gemini Rising – have a high tolerance for woo-woo, but once the astral twin stigmata entered the chat to help prove the innocence of a suspected killer , I moaned loudly.

What Starz’s “The Luminaries” did, counterintuitively, was make me want to read the book. So turn off the TV and turn off your Kindle. Catton was the youngest author to ever win a Booker Prize, and she did so with the longest novel ever made. It has sold over half a million copies. All of this indicates a triumph. But in this scattered adaptation, all you can see is an eclipse of something that’s probably quite beautiful when full.

Quality: C-

The first of six episodes of “The Luminaries” premieres Sunday, February 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Starz. The episodes will be released weekly.

