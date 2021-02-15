King & I musical remake takes place at Paramount





The King & I by Rodgers and Hammerstein, a 1950s musical, gets a modern screen update. Paramount has not yet attached a director.

Paramount Pictures has secured the rights to adapt Rodgers & Hammersteins The king and mein a movie. The popular 1950s musical had previously been adapted for the screen in various forms, including a live-action feature film from 1956, a television series in the 1970s, and an animated film in 1999. THR reports that Paramount is preparing to remake the film. Paramount will team up with Temple Hill, a production company run by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen that has a proven track record of turning young adult books into blockbusters. The company produced thedusk andMaze runnerseries adaptations, as well as TV versions of Love, VictorandIn search of Alaska. Related: The Prom: The Biggest Differences Between The Broadway Musical And The Netflix Movie Paramount has yet to nominate a director or screenwriter for the project, supposedly there are plans to update the musical for 2021 to reflect the historical and cultural changes of the modern era. The dated content and historical specifics of the musical need to be updated, so hopefully Paramount has some ideas. The king and meis based on a 1944 novel,Anna and the King of Siam, about an Englishwoman who was a nanny for the King of Thailand (then Siam) in the 1860s Like many Rodgers & Hammerstein productions, theaters continued to perform The king and me since its inception, and musical numbers like “I Whistle a Happy Tune”and “Getting to Know You” became standard primary school choir recitals. Next: The Legacies Vs. Buffy The Vampire Slayer Musical Episode Source: THR Every Hulk Hogan movie ranked from worst to best

