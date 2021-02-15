From rags to wealth in Bollywood





5 Bollywood actors who went from rags to riches | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights As the debate between insiders and outsiders persists, Bollywood has seen various celebrities who have succeeded without a godfather. Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Farah Khan are among the few who have made a name for themselves through their determination and passion. These Bollywood Celebrities Will Make You Believe That To Succeed, Fate Paves The Way For Those Who Work There It is a famous saying that success comes to those who try. And when it comes to building a base in Bollywood, there is more to it than just ‘trying’. Fame, money, and following fan following require honest determination, consistency and confidence in the process. Our Hindi film industry has various examples of this genre who were confident in themselves and determination and have now managed to make themselves known. While the debate between insiders and outsiders remains, Bollywood has seen various actors who have succeeded without a sponsor, proving that talent and hard work can take you a long way. Here are some Bollywood actors who started their journey with nothing but made their mark in the film industry due to their acting prowess. Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh has to be at the top of the hierarchy when admired by any struggling actor who wants to grow up. The actor had one of the more humble backgrounds and grew up in a middle class family who lived in rented apartments but left his Masters in Mass Communication to follow his passion for the theater. From landing in a series in a supporting role to now being cast as King Khan, SRK has charted her path to success like no other and made her dream come true. Kangana Ranaut Often making the headlines of her tweets, Kangana Ranaut is one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actresses. However, she too had a difficult journey to fame and stardom. Born in a small town in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana intended to pursue her parents’ perseverance medical education until she tried her hand at modeling. Although her journey has been quite difficult with several controversies, the actress is known for her acting prowess and has made her mark in the industry. Nawazuddin siddiqui From the work of a chemist and gatekeeper to that of a critically acclaimed actor, Nawaz’s story is very inspiring. The actor struggled with small roles, despite graduating from the National School of Dramatic Art. While his Bollywood debut came with a small role in star Aamir Khan Sarfarosh in 1990 it was much later in the 2010 film Peepli Live which made him notice. The fight continued, and recognition only started pouring in after giving solid performances in films like Wasseypur Gangs (2012) and The Lunchbox (2013). Today, the actor is widely known for his strong screen presence and ability to lead the most difficult roles. Arshad Warsi Did you know that our tour operated as a door-to-door salesperson before they got people going with its funny antics and brilliant comedic timing? Orphaned at the age of 14, the financial crisis forced him to drop out of school and work as a salesperson for a cosmetics company at the age of 17. Following this, he also worked in a photo lab. Slowly he developed an interest in dance and choreography, and landed Bollywood projects for the same, and was later offered a role by Jaya Bachchan for Mother sapne. The rest, as they say, is history. Farah Khan | The ace filmmaker and choreographer had a troubled childhood. As a child, she had to endure the separation of her parents and the death of her father due to alcoholism. But soon, she takes matters into her own hands and becomes a self-taught choreographer. At the same time, she maintained her dream of becoming a director and today has some of the most iconic projects under her belt.







