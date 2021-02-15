Entertainment
Who is Jason Biggs wife Jenny Mollen?
Jason biggs and Jenny Mollen knew they were meant to be from the start.
The two actors crossed paths for the first time in 2007 while filming the comedy My best friend’s daughter, where Jason was chosen as the main character’s cousin, Dustin, and Jenny played the “new girl,” Colleen. From what Jenny said on the podcast No Filter with Danielle Snyder, they fell in love quite quickly, with Jason would have declared in a 2007 interview, “I’m in love for the first time.”
The American pie the actor quickly proposed to Jenny six months later. A little after, they fled during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on April 23, 2008.
Over the years, the couple have been open about their relationship difficulties. In particular, Jenny revealed that she had a miscarriage months after the two got engaged. She also shared on the podcast that five years after their marriage, Jason had come to terms with his alcoholism and drug use. In October 2018, Jason celebrated his first year of sobriety.
“It was in 2013, I was doing Hawaii Five-O,“the 41-year-old actress recalled. “He was shooting the first season of Orange is the new black, he was in New York. He calls me one day and he says, “I think I have a problem, I think I am an alcoholic.” I’m just like, “What are you talking about?” “
She continued, “I mean, I know Jason is the type who couldn’t have pain relievers at home without eating them, but I just thought he was kinda forgiving. I mean, if there is. a pot of ice cream in the fridge, he’ll devour that. He does everything in excess. What I liked about him. “
While supporting each other through the hard times, the two also celebrated their best times. In 2014, the couple welcomed their first son into the world, Sid. Although Jenny admitted in an essay for Cosmopolitan that she had never dreamed of motherhood before, she was forever changed upon meeting her firstborn. “I wasn’t ready for the kids. I was just ready for him,” she wrote.
Three years later, Jenny gave birth to the couple’s second son, Lazlo.
In addition to becoming parents, the two went on to land notable roles in television and film. During the last years, Jenny acted in Chicago fire, Wilfred, Girls, and Amateur night (in which Jason was also). Jenny also became a New York Times best-selling author after his first book, I love you as i am, was released in 2014.
in the meantime, Jason completed all four parts American pie film franchise in 2012 with American meeting and continued to appear in Orange is the new black and Surpassed. Most recently he worked as a host of the new Fox competition series Wild cherries.
Ask the couple what is the secret to a lasting marriage, and they will both agree that therapy is essential to their success.
“Sometimes you need to have a representative to convey your thoughts to you,” Jenny said. People in 2016. “If it comes out of my mouth, sometimes it looks like I’m Jason’s mom.”
In the same interview, Jason agreed, adding lightly, “You shouldn’t be married and don’t have a therapist. You have to do it as a preemptive attack.”
As for how Jason and Jenny are doing now, the two seem to be all smiles on Instagram. According to Jenny, spending more time together amid the coronavirus pandemic made them feel more connected to each other.
“I think it brought us closer together,” she said Us weekly. “So there is more intimacy than ever in our relationship. And that feels good.”
