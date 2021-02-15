The red lipsticks behind the iconic women of old Hollywood

Throughout history, lipstick has been seen as a lot of things: provocative, bold, political, classic, disruptive. Yet most notable of all, it was a must-have makeup for some of Hollywood’s iconic women.

In the cosmetic arena, it has always been a game-changer for generations, establishing itself not only as a makeup tool, but also as a symbol of pop culture among heritage celebrities who have adopted lipstick as their designs. signature. For Valentine’s Day, we’re celebrating the power of red and the women who gave famous makeup new meaning.

Marilyn monroe

Michael Ochs ArchivesGetty Images

Fan-shaped, feathery eyelashes and cat-shaped eyeliner were part of Monroe’s makeup, her shiny, contoured red lips, which she achieved with Guerlain’s “Rouge Diabolique”, still took center stage. Because she wore it with almost every gaze on and off the screen, her red lips gave off a different feel each time. Worn with an evening gown and dangling earrings, there was glamor; paired with lace and gloves, it was alluring; Attached to her everyday clothes and nautical outfit, her lipstick has become an accessory on its own. There were no restrictions, rules or reservations.

To this day, Monroe’s makeup is a symbol of vintage Hollywood glamor that is constantly referred to. In 2015, she was named Max Factor’s Global Ambassador, due to Max Factor Jr.’s assistance in the star’s iconic look.

Guerlain

Although the exact shade of Monroe is not available today, Guerlain KissKiss Shaping Cream Lipstick in “Rogue Kiss” is a similar product.

Lucille Ball

Silver Screen CollectionGetty Images

Lucille Ball’s outrageous and comedic nature on television matched the sheen of the makeup she wore. Despite the quality of the black and white entertainment in Ball’s day, the liveliness of her poodle-style red hair and artistically liberated lipstick could be felt through the screen as both were synonymous with l actress in real life.

Along with his laugh lines, his facial expressions were a big part of his act. She could frown, smile widely, or stick chocolates in her mouth – her red lipstick underlined everything.

Bésame cosmetics

Ball’s choice of rouge came from Besamé Cosmetics, a brand that paid tribute to the star who died in 2020 with its “Love Lucy” makeup collection. Ball’s original lipstick cannot be purchased, but the “Love That Redhead” shade included in the range can be used to replicate the iconic look of the one and only.

Elizabeth taylor

Silver Screen CollectionGetty Images

Elizabeth Taylor’s makeup respected the beauty of old school Hollywood. Her heavily contoured but naturally arched eyebrows and smoky eye makeup added subtle depth and mystery, allowing the lipstick to bring in a unique component. Although her lips were covered in a tried and true red mixed with a pink undertone, her simplicity and lack of over-the-top technique was Taylor’s signature.

Along with its impact on the beauty world, Taylor’s relationship with lipstick was as rich in history as it was hue. Oddly enough, she starred in the 1963 film Cleopatra as the titular character, who in real life is said to have concocted his own red shades from bugs during ancient times. New York Times the writer Fiorella Valdesolo attributed to Cleopatra the title of “original lipstick geekThere was also Elizabeth Arden, the cosmetics brand Taylor had an affinity for. During the suffragette movement of the early 1900s, women turned to bright red lipstick to mark their position and Arden, in support of the cause, provided lipstick to those who walked past his store. Taylor was also marked by her choice of lipstick not only by viewers, but also by brands including Max Factor who spotted her for a lipstick ad in the 1950s.

Elisabeth arden

While Taylor has turned to a mix of lipstick shades, Elizabeth Arden’s Ceramide Ultra Lipstick in the shade “Rouge” is a way to stay connected to Hollywood beauty.

Grace Kelly

Archive photosGetty Images

From award-winning actress to Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly has had a lot of influence. Artistically, her ability to fuse American and French fashion has made her a style muse. In comparison, her makeup was simple, understated, perhaps even considered “makeup-free” in modern terms. Still, her naturally shaped eyebrows and minimal eyeliner that emphasized her eyes were noticed. Against this modest canvas, her use of a lipstick in the darker shades of Dior’s Rouge Dior drew attention.

What was also striking about Kelly’s use of red was the way she styled. Because her clothes were often delicate and ornate (like collared blouses, button-down cardigans, and pearls), they moved away from lipstick tropes and took on an air of innocence and elegance.

Dior

Dior Rouge Dior’s “999 satin finish” is a classic red with an elegant formula that can be used to mirror Kelly’s makeup.

As much as these iconic women sculpted their own entertainment spaces and created their own genre of Hollywood celebrity, their impact in the beauty realm still reigns supreme. So here’s Valentine’s Day and the power of lipstick – may we apply it with seriousness and confidence, following in the footsteps of these iconic women.