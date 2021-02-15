Eagle County Arts Organizations Receive $ 242,000 in Public Support





Four arts organizations in Eagle County received a total of $ 242,000 from Colorado Arts Relief Grant, a state fund designed to support the arts, artists and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vail Valley Foundation: $ 125,000

Cascade Village Theater, Inc. d / b / a Capitol Theater: $ 90,000

Valley Events Inc .: $ 15,000

The artistic base: $ 12,000 On December 7, Governor Jared Polis signed a state relief bill setting aside $ 7.5 million to help the state’s arts and entertainment industries. The funds are part of that state relief bill and were awarded based on the reported loss of income from 2019-2020, according to the grant’s website. The individuals were also given $ 2,500, according to the website, but the full list of names has not been released. The Vail Valley Foundation is a local non-profit organization that aims to improve the quality of life in the Vail Valley and to introduce the community to a global audience through the arts, athletics and education. The Vail Valley Foundation, which hosts a wide variety of annual events, has been in existence since 1981. Among its many offerings, the VVF operates the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail as well as the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The Vail Valley Foundation has been at the forefront of live entertainment offerings during the pandemic, working with health officials to continue to provide live entertainment. During Presidents Day weekend, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek presented an intimate evening with John Popper and Ben Wilson of Blues Traveler. The Vilar Performing Arts Center continues to offer live entertainment with COVID-19 protocols in place and limited seating, making it a unique and intimate experience. (Daily special)

Cascade Village Theater operates several theaters in the valley, including Capitol Theater to Eagle, which shut down during much of the pandemic. The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards continues to offer films with COVID-19 protocols, including bring your own films. The Riverwalk Theater continues to operate with COVID-19 protocols in place, along with an impressive menu of food and drink. (Photo file)

Valley Events has been helping organize events in Eagle County since 1999 and is the originator of the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo, among other events. The Art Base is made of basalt and offers a variety of art exhibits, events and educational opportunities. For more information on the Colorado Arts Relief Grant, visit oedit.colorado.gov.







