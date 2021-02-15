Priyanka Chopra opens up Bollywood favoritism, suggests spreading the table instead of monopolizing it





Priyanka Chopra, who has made it in Bollywood without any kind of family support, has opened up about the favoritism that exists in the industry. She also touched on the subject in her recently published memoir, Unfinished. On Lilly Singhs’ chat show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Priyanka was asked how she had encountered obstacles in her career due to favoritism. Yeah, actually, I wrote quite a bit about it in my book. What’s terrible about favoritism is … It’s okay, everyone wants to take care of their family, right? We all want to take care of our friends and families, to create opportunities. I want to do it, she said. However, Priyanka argued that supporting her friends and family shouldn’t mean excluding others entirely. I think for people who have a big table, wouldn’t it be better if we just start making the table longer instead of monopolizing it? It is a bit like the problem of favoritism. It doesn’t give others a chance to take a seat at the table as well, she said. After winning the Miss World crown in 2000, Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She has acted in numerous films including Fashion, Dostana, Barfi !, Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani. His last release in Hindi was The Sky is Pink. Also Read: Rohit Saraf Reveals He Was Once Rejected By A Woman He Loved, Here’s How She Responded To His Proposal Over the past few years, Priyanka has been busy with her Hollywood career. She has a number of ongoing projects including the Amazon Citadel series, The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy starring Mindy Kaling, and an tentatively unscripted Amazon series titled Sangeet, which she will produce with her husband Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, Priyanka made her debut as an author earlier this month with a memoir titled Unfinished, which she wrote during the lockdown. The book traces her journey, from her childhood in high school in the United States where she faced racist bullying to the victory of Miss World and finally, straddling careers in Bollywood and Hollywood. Related stories

