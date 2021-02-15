Every MCU actor in Raya and the Last Dragon





Disney animated filmRaya and the last dragon features an excellent voice cast and includes many actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 23 movies released and 25 more MCU movies and shows in development, Marvel Studios has worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest actors, and since these movies and shows have employed so many people, it’s apparently increasingly rare that a major Hollywood outing doesn’t include at least a few people from the MCU. The use of MCU actors is especially common in other Disney movies, as the “Disney family” regularly try to work with the same people. This can be seen with the Disney Animation fantasy filmRaya and the last dragon. The film stars Kelly Marie Tran in Disney’s groundbreaking film, as it will be the first of their animated films to have a lead in Southeast Asia. Kelly Marie Tran just stepped out of her appearances as Rose Tico inStar Wars: The Last Jedi andStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She will voice Raya, a talented warrior who goes in search of the last dragon to save the world. Related: Everything We Know About Raya & The Last Dragon While Kelly Marie Tran hasn’t (yet) joined the MCU, many of them haven’t yet.Raya and the last dragon castmates. Cast members like Daniel Dae Kim and Alan Tudyk have lent their talents to Marvel movies in the past, but neither of them are in the MCU. However, here isRaya and the last dragonactors who also have MCU roles. Awkwafina like Sisu Awkwafina has yet to make her MCU debut, but she has a starring role in Marvel’s futureRaya the last dragon. She voices Sisu, the titular “Last Dragon” in the Disney animated film who isn’t exactly what Raya expects to find. Awkwafina should appear inShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings after. Marvel has officially stated that her character’s name is Katy, although there is speculation that Awkwafina will turn out to be a bigger character from the comics. Gemma Chan as Namaari Gemma Chan is set to play the main villain ofRaya and the last dragon, Namaari. Chan previously played Minn-Erva inCaptain Marvel, but the Kree warrior died in aerial combat. However, Marvel then gave Chan a newer and bigger role. She will play the lead role inEternals named Sersi, who is a powerful member of the improved race who enjoys living quietly on Earth. Benedict Wong as Tong The veteran MCU amongRaya and the last dragonThe cast of Benedict Wong. He will play Tong in the animated film and add muscle to Raya’s adventurous team. He joined the MCU in 2016Doctor Strange, which marked his first appearance as Wong, a master of the mystical arts. Benedict Wong has since returnedAvengers: Infinity War andAvengers: Endgame, and it will reappear inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. MORE: The most anticipated movies of 2021 Predator 2: what really happened to Peter Keyes’ body

