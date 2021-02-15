Entertainment
‘Casablanca’ star Ingrid Bergman’s affair led to Hollywood-rocking pregnancy and divorce
Ingrid Bergman is still a Hollywood legend even now, almost 40 years after the actor’s death. Today she is remembered as a Hollywood icon, timeless film starCasablanca.She has often performed alongside other Hollywood greats, such as Humphrey Bogart and Clark Gable. But it may surprise fans to know that Bergman’s career has been almost ruined by his personal life. In the early days of Hollywood, the public was quite intolerant of scandal. This intolerance almost ended Bergman’s career too soon when she had an affair with Italian director Roberto Rossellini.
Ingrid Bergman was seduced by Roberto Rossellini before meeting him
Shortly after the shoot Casablanca,Bergman started to get bored with the same old Hollywood style. She was interested in foreign films. She and her husband, Peter Lindstrom, have seen an Italian film by director Roberto Rossellini. Bergman was addicted. She became somewhat obsessed with the director. This was before the internet, or even the Blockbuster video, so Bergman couldn’t binge on Rossellini’s catalog, although she probably wanted to. But when she did get to see another of Rossellini’s films in theaters, that was enough. She flew to Rome immediately to meet him, reports Today.
This reunion led to a yearlong fling that almost completely ruined Bergman’s career. After meeting Rossellini, he throws her in one of his films.Stromboliwas shot in Italy, and before the film’s release, Bergman told audiences that she was pregnant with Rossellini’s child, while still married to Lindstrom.
Congress got involved in Ingrid Bergman’s case
The Bergman affair was then the height of scandal. It was inappropriate for Bergman to admit an affair, and the public was shocked and outraged that she was going to have a child out of wedlock. Bergman said she would marry Rossellini after their divorce (he got married too) but the public was not appeased.
The outrage was so severe that Congress got involved. A Colorado senator criticized Bergman and proposed a bill that would protect Americans like her from lewd foreigners. Obviously, no such bill has ever been put on paper, but the message was clear. Bergman was “canceled” before being “canceled” was one thing.
But Bergman didn’t seem to care much. She and Rossellini got married, although their marriage did not last. Their daughter Isabella Rossellini is said to be Bergman’s only child. Bergman and Rossellini have made a few films together, but none have been successful in the United States. When Bergman got annulled about seven years after her marriage to Rossellini, she returned to Hollywood as if nothing had happened.
Ingrid Bergman’s career was inescapable
Nothing could kill Bergman’s career, not even a scandal of this magnitude. His career was actually impossible to kill. When she wanted to come back, Hollywood couldn’t stop her. She returned after her cancellation to star in Anastasia. As if to prove his greatness, Bergman’s first role on his return to Hollywood earned him an Oscar, his second.
It seemed like his absence from Hollywood had done him some good. Although Bergman had been bored before meeting Rossellini, after her return she seemed invigorated. Bergman would continue to work until her death in 1982. She would win a third Oscar for her supporting role in Murder on the Orient Express. Just before her death, she broadened her horizons in television, winning an Emmy for A woman called Golda, about Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.
As for her daughter Isabella, she followed in her mother’s footsteps and has become a Hollywood staple herself. Isabella was born to make movies, and she’s made some good ones, includingBlue velvet,one of the best psychological horror movies of our time.
