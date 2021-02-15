Bollywood’s selfie and hashtag warriors





Bollywood first approached the government for its own economic benefit. A delegation made up of top producers like Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, Rakesh Roshan and Ronnie Screwvala, President of the Producers Guild of India Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi, and actor-producers Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn met the Prime Minister at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai in late 2018 and proposed lower and uniform GST rates for the entertainment industry. This wish was granted in the next budget. These were the heady days of romance when the industry was appreciated as a soft power with global reach and filmmakers were seen as nation builders. So Bollywood returned the favor by having the famous selfies taken, not only with the Prime Minister in Delhi, but also with his political pal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Shalom Bollywood event. Israel suddenly became a prime destination for future filming, regardless of India’s history on Palestine. In all of this, the BJP had very well understood, harnessed and harnessed the power of cinema especially in light of the explosion of social media. He transformed film personalities into promotional tools or quasi-spokespersons and committed allies. They have helped with its image management, especially on social media – from endorsing the Swachh Bharat campaign, to using stars to defend the #VoteKar initiative to the downfall of the former Prime. Minister Manmohan Singh in a movie like The Accidental Prime Minister. Having succeeded in this, cinema is now appropriate in a more cheeky way. The shady narrative consciously constructed around Bollywood during the pandemic was enough to grab the attention of voyeuristic viewers and steer their minds away from more crucial issues and helped shift the collective gaze away from religious intolerance and community violence and caste. There have also been persistent discussions about cleaning up Bollywood. Much like the media and other cultural and historical institutions, the BJP intended to demolish and reconstitute the industry using it to its own advantage and to achieve its own goals. Thus, Uttar Pradesh presented Noida as the center of film production of the future, which was contested by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying he would not tolerate attempts to complete or relocate Mumbai’s Hindi film industry. So, Karan Johar sought the advice of the Prime Minister on Gandhi Jayanti and promised to create inspiring content on values, bravery and culture to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence (see sidebar), so even a Taandav and a Family Man face the obstacles to censorship. Rajkumar Hirani made a videoGandhifor the same; and apparently some of the key figures in Bollywood, including the Khans, were invited to a meeting with the prime minister in late 2019 for participating in the initiative. There are the card-carrying members like filmmakers Vivek Agnihotri and Ashok Pandit to name just two. Then there is RSVP Movies, which is directing the movie Tejas with Kangana Ranaut. Maddock, Abundantia, T-Series, Balaji, a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer Mahaveer Jain are also seen as belonging to the right side of the divide. Jain, in fact, is known to be the mediator between Bollywood and the government. Once a small producer and executive member, his production house is now seen as the next big generator of content with two films starring Jhanvi Kapoor already in the works.

