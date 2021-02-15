What happened when an actor made a fan cry





The Andy Griffith Show has a dedicated fan base – and some of those fans have had unusual interactions with the cast members. For example, an actor in the series made a fan cry. Here is what happened. Andy Griffith, Ron Howard and Frances Bavier | CBS via Getty Images This ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ actress revealed what she thinks When people think of The Andy Griffith Show, they often think of big stars like Andy Griffith himself, Don Knotts and Ron Howard, however, lesser-known actors are also important parts of the success of the series. For example, Betty Lynn made a huge impression playing Barney Fifes’ girlfriend, Thelma Lou, although she didn’t become as much of a celebrity as some of her co-stars. Lynn said what she was thinking The Andy Griffith Show. “The people on this show were great actors,” she said. Cleveland.com. You looked them in the eye and you believed them. They have been great to work with them. It doesn’t happen all the time. The writing was great. They really knew what they were doing at the time. The Andy griffith To show theme RELATED: The Andy Griffith Show: Line Aunt Bees actress declined to say in Reunion movie ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ is ‘just a show, for god’s sake’ As of 2019, Lynn has lived in Mount Airy, North Carolina. Mount Airy was Griffith’s hometown and Mayberry’s purported inspiration, though Griffith disliked the city. “I’m still Thelma Lou for all of these people,” she told Cleveland.com, looking around a Mount Airy pub called The Loaded Goat. “I never imagined that would happen. When I got here I was at the grocery store and people were like, “Are you Thelma Lou? When she replies in the affirmative, “Oh, they put their arms around me, and some of them get up and cry in front of me.” A fan was moved to the point where Lynn was disturbed. “The other day a man came to me crying so hard he couldn’t stand up,” Lynn said. “It’s just a show, for God’s sake, but it touches their hearts. I am amazed at how much they feel about the show. Betty Lynn near a statue of Andy Griffith | Todd Sumlin / Charlotte Observer / Tribune News Service via Getty Images RELATED: The Andy Griffith Show: How Griffith reacted to Ron Howard trying to change an episode Why was Betty Lynn the most famous besides playing Thelma Lou? Lynn is perhaps best known today for playing Thelma Lou, however, she also had a career outside of television. Perhaps his most famous film role is his role as a matriarch in the classic comedy film. Cheaper by the dozen based on the best-selling book of the same name. Cheaper by the dozen is the rare 1950s film remembered enough in the 2000s to warrant a remake, this time with Steve Martin in the lead role. Mojo ticket office reports the remake of Cheaper by the dozen won over $ 190 million and was apparently popular enough to warrant a sequel. Whether by acting Cheaper by the dozen or The Andy Griffith Show, Lynn knew how to create onscreen magic that connected with fans across generations. , “







