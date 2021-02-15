All Creatures Big and Small Recap Season 1 Episode 6

Connect with us

Photo-Illustration: Matt Squire / PBS

I’m going almost this entire series while waiting for a chance to call a Love Among the Cows episode, and what happens? James thrusts his bare hand into an abscess on a cow’s neck, romantically lit by the booming headlights of a car. Never mind. Maybe next season. Unless the final episode decides to go all-in on the cows (which, to be fair, I hope whatever).

Remember the last episode, when it was a very enjoyable time at the fair, except for the display of the deep wells of deception and betrayal exhibited by the pony show attendees? And then Clive, the bull of our hearts, turned out to be lame? I can barely bring myself to relive the start of this episode again, but it starts with some beautiful green hills and a dark James, and you’re like, well, why is James dark? And then he turns right at a slaughterhouse truck and in this truck is CLIVE.

To quote my notes: NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

So you think, well, maybe James will realize that Clive can be saved. But that doesn’t happen, and he tries to console sister Helens Jenny with a kitten, as if a kitten could replace the most majestic bull in the land of God. Yes, the kitten’s name is Poppy and it’s extremely cute, but stay. I am inconsolable until I see Stubborn Sick Siegfried: Mustard Cardigan Edition. He and Mrs. Hall continue to act exactly as if they were married, and I continue to watch them do it with the same level of interest as Tina Belcher watching Jimmy Junior do calisthenics. She tries to get him to take his meds, and he responds by calling her witchs brew, which I think we can all agree on until after the the great Scottish witch hunt of 1649-50, it’s too early.

This episode is a 98% tragedy for James. It is his birthday. The bull he was going to vouch for is being murdered. The cow he recommended has an abscess that will likely suffocate him. Helen is engaged. And he can’t stop sneezing. There is a lot going on. I couldn’t stop imagining him ironically singing Happy Birthday to me in his head as one horrible thing after another happened. BUT. He saves Strawberry. The name of the cows is Fraise! Ahhhh !! The name of the Strawberry cow makes its potential death unacceptable. That’s why I could never be a vet. I want to say. There are several reasons. But a of them is if someone would say here is my sick cow her name is Strawberry i would grab their face in my hands and say i will save your cow instead of the responsible thing which is probably something thing as well, let’s see what’s going on here.

Strawberry has a post-pharyngeal abscess, which I feel disgusting even thinking about, but basically it’s a bag of pus (OMG ew ew I hate that) it is in the throat of cows, which makes it difficult to breathe. As you can imagine. James isn’t really talking about Strawberry’s death today, but he can’t find a solution.

Meanwhile, Tristan is increasing by around 5% by my estimate this week because after he stopped drawing pictures of Greta Garbo (one percent increase) he uses his studies (sporadically) and treats some animals with it. a lot of skill (and the other four percent). Which brings us to a highlight of this episode, a woman I’ll call Chicken Lady. Chicken Lady has a real commitment to chicken facial expressions, which I didn’t know was possible, but she found a way. Chicken Lady is concerned about her chicken (this makes sense), which has bumblebee feet, a very Sessian condition. Tristan uses books to diagnose him (!), Which later leads him to the cunning plan to make Jamess’s birthday a little less gruesome by researching book ideas to save the cow.

Siegfried wears a cartoon pilot’s scarf which also somehow evokes Mark from To rent. I love almost everything Siegfried wears, but I can’t get past his sickness wardrobe. It’s kind of like before this episode started, he and Ms. Hall were like, What if we put together the worst outfits we can find and see if James or Tristan says anything? And they don’t. Astonishing.

I guess now is a great time to say that James and Helen have the chemistry of two selfless strangers apologizing for ordering at a McDonalds at the same time. I don’t find this to be a failure of the show, in particular, as again this show is marked on the map as Here Be Gentleness, and we have our extremely weak couple of Siegfried and Ms. Hall to fill in the romantic gaps.

The lack of investment in this twinning makes the announcement of Helens’ engagement less than devastating. James will be fine. Mainly because it always seems clear that he and Helen will end up together anyway, but also because I’m still moved by the end of the episodes. Is there anything more low-key to stir up emotions during COVID than seeing a select group of family leave a cozy bar and come home together? This show. I can not. I love him so much.

Can anyone write a Song by Lil Sebastianstyle for Clive the Bull? Maybe 50,000 candles in the wind this time?

Is it possible that someone sadly says Shes our Strawberry without the other party dissolving in tears?

What are we going to do without this show? Should we create a support group where we just watch pastoral video footage of farmers feeding their sheep together?

