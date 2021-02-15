Brazilian carnival in line with ban on street parties Entertainment

A woman dressed as a superhero and wearing a mask to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus performs in the “Desliga da Justica” street group in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, February 14, 2021. Their performance was broadcast live on social networks. media for those who were unable to attend the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city government officially suspended carnival and banned street parades or underground parties.
A healthcare worker takes a nasal sample from a member of the “Desliga da Justica” street group to test for COVID-19 before participating in the group’s recording and live broadcast on social media in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, February 14, 2021. Their performance was broadcast live on social media for those who could not participate in the carnival due to COVID restrictions after the city government officially suspended the carnival and banned street parades or underground parties.
Members of a bate-bola or ball hitter group – men who dress in exuberant, identical, handmade costumes called fantasias – make a cameo appearance during a carnival tradition despite restrictions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday February 13, 2021. The Rios city government has officially suspended the carnival and warns that it will have no tolerance for those who try to celebrate with parades open streets or underground parties.
By MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA and DIARLEI RODRIGUES Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Supergirl came out of the locker room ready for action as usual.
She took her place alongside Freddy Krueger, Poison Ivy and Captain America and they started, in song.
This idiosyncratic lineup is kind of typical lineup for Carnival street band Desliga da Justica, but this year they were facing cameras in a studio and fans were scattered across the internet instead of dancing the streets during one. of the world’s most iconic celebrations.
Everyone at the house, move the furniture out of the way to dance and drink cold beer, called out the woman dressed as Poison Ivy, who started the show with a traditional carnival song.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Rio to shut down its famous festival and threaten legal action against those who challenge the party ban. So bands like Desliga, whose name is a play in Portuguese on Justice League, have turned to online events for their support, broadcasting music and dancing through YouTube and other social media platforms. .
This year, all members of the group took a PCR test for the coronavirus on Sunday when they arrived at the studio in southern Rio.
Desliga has been organizing parties since 2009 and gatherings have multiplied since.
When everyone is vaccinated, we are going to have the biggest carnival Brazil has ever seen. Expect us until 2022, said Supergirl, aka Carla de Freitas, 38. We want everyone to be healthy and protected to have fun in peace.
