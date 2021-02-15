TXT relives school days in stunning ‘Way Home’ music video: Bollywood News





TXT makes your Valentine’s Day special with a new clip! After releasing the first full Japanese album ‘Still dreaming ‘with the Japanese version of the Korean song“Blue hour”which was released in October 2020 with their album‘Minisode 1: Blue Hour’, K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released music video for the B-side track ‘Way back’ from the last EP. Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai relive the school days in a nostalgic video. As life changed during the pandemic, the quintet remembers the time when they came home from school. Now, in the midst of the pandemic, the lyrics “I’m scared it’s so weird / Something different from the day / Looking back, an empty school /

This unfamiliar setting at sunset “reflects life which seems a bit unstable when they don’t follow the same routine. “I make a wish on the sky / That we could remember forever

We run together forever“- at the end of the song, they walk away with a message of hope that whatever the circumstances, they will stay together. In January 2021, TXT released their Japanese album with the music video. The 10-track album included songs like‘Intro: Dreaming’and‘Other: again’as well as original compositions and some Japanese versions of their songs. READ ALSO: TXT Releases ‘Way Home’ Teaser Photos Ahead of Music Video Release on February 14 BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

