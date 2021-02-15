Iron Fist actor Finn Jones shares Marvel tips with new Hawkeye Hailee Steinfeld





It looks like actor Finn Jones’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over after Netflix’s cancellation Iron fist, but that doesn’t mean he can’t pass his knowledge on to the next generation of Avengers heroes. Jones shares starring with Hailee Steinfeld in Apple TV + series Dickinson, and Steinfeld herself is currently filming the Disney + series Hawk Eye alongside Jeremy Renner, as newcomer Kate Bishop. Given Jones played Iron Fist for two seasons on the Defenders show group, he’s well versed in what it takes to work in the MCU. Speaking with Digital spyJones was asked what advice he gives Steinfeld when it comes to working with Marvel Studios. Jones opened up and told him to take the opportunity. “While we were working on the show, she was going through the casting process,” he said. “She asked me, ‘What was it like working with Marvel?’ And all that kind of questions. “

Jones added, “I was just like, ‘Do it, definitely. Be part of the Marvel world. It’s such a wonderful thing to say that you’ve been a part. Marvel takes such good care of their actors. is a universe that is so loved by so many people. Just the experience as an actor of playing a superhero is such a stimulating and rewarding experience. I was just like, “Hailee, do it. Do it, and you won’t regret it. “And now she’s doing it.” There were many rumors circulating about Steinfeld’s involvement with Hawk Eye before she was officially confirmed as part of the cast. But after the photos from the set started to reach audiences, Steinfeld was finally able to talk about her role as Kate Bishop, the Young Avengers’ Hawkeye. “It’s amazing, my God, to finally be able to confirm. It’s such an honor, my God, to play this role and I’m so excited about it,” Steinfeld said in an interview with Fandom. “It was so wonderful to be back at work, I feel so grateful. It’s been a very crazy year not knowing if this was going to happen for a while, so happy to be back at work and to play this character. It’s gonna be really fun. I’m so glad people see him. I can’t wait to see him. “ While Iron fist maybe more there, we can at least look forward to Hawk Eye when it premiered on Disney + this year.

