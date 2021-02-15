Did Claudia Conway arrive in Hollywood?

“American Idol” is back!

The ABC singing contest returned Sunday night with a premiere that saw Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie back in the judges’ seats (socially distanced). But these weren’t the only familiar faces.

Claudia conway, the 16-year-old daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and lawyer George Conway, a fierce critic of Trump, entered the “Idol” hearing room in hopes of landing a ticket precious gold in Hollywood.

Accompanied by her father, the teenager showed off her vocal chops while making herself known about her upbringing.

“It’s a lot, but, you know, I just want to spread the love,” the judges said. “I liked a compromise, and Ido agrees to disagree with my mom and dad.

Ahead of his audition, Conway shared a moment with his mother, who appeared from a distance on a big screen. When her daughter admitted that she was feeling nervous, Kellyanne replied, “You should be nervous, honey. “

It’s a very humbling experience, ”Kellyanne continued. But remember, honey, winners are people who are willing to lose. “

Claudia opened up to the judges about her complicated relationship with her mother.

She loves Me. I love him, “said the teenager.” I have the impression that our relations are a little questionable. Most of my life my feelings had been suppressed, so I had access to social media and I was like, ‘Well, damn. Now my voice is heard. “

Conway currently has over 1.7 million subscribers on TikTok and made the national headlines for having published on the site critical videos of former President Donald Trump.

“The internet can be a very, very dark place, but when life goes downhill, I have my music,” she says. “Now I want to get out of controversy, out of drama, out of politics whatever, and let people know that I’m a singer and that’s what I want to do.”

Claudia Conway is looking for a ‘golden ticket’ with ‘American Idol’ audition: ‘Music is my passion’

After the heartfelt introduction, it was time to put Conway’s voice to the test. The teenager sang Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” but was interrupted by Perry after a rough start.

“OK, that song, you lost it,” the judge said, before urging Conway to remove her glittering high heels, which the teenager said tripped her. Conway was fortunate enough to redeem himself with a performance by Adele “When We Were Young”.

Before starting over, Perry gave an emotional pep talk.

When you sing that next song, think back to when you were young and go back to that time, ”Perry said. There is sadness there. It’s like you’ve lost your youth, because you couldn’t experience it for yourself without all the noise. “

The “Firework” singer continued, “Your dads, your dad. Your moms, your mom. Who is Claudia? You need to calm the storm around you because if you sing like you want to read the comments on social media afterwards , you’re only going to be a TikTok star. We want an American Idol. “

‘American Idol’: Louis Armstrong’s cover of contestant gets judges moving in first home taped show

As Conway channeled his past for his second chance, his father listened from outside the hearing room.

I couldn’t imagine anything that would make her happier than doing this, ”he said, wiping tears from his face.

But were the judges also moved?

Bryan said Conway was limited by his lineup, and Richie said her second song was better than her first, showing she could improve with coaching. Perry suggested that Conway log off the social network to let his voice show through.

There is a lot of noise in your life, “she said.” Before you sing, you have to leave your phone. You need to stop reading your comments. Spread it aside. Because otherwise, you can never rise above your father or your mother. It’s up to you.”

Katy Perry, George Conway Take part in the ‘American Idol’ hearing of Trump critic Claudia Conway

Then it was time to vote.

Bryan was a no. Perry was a yes. Which meant it was all Richie’s.

I think what you’re doing right now is moving forward and announcing who you are, “he said.” You chose the music. I’ll give you a music chance. It’s a yes for me.

And just like that, Conway earned her spot on the next round: she showed the golden ticket to her mother, who screamed and did a dance to celebrate.

Conway wasn’t the only one who got a golden ticket. She will be joined in Hollywood by the former “The four: battle for fame” contestant Jason Warrior, fellow TikToker Benson Boone and student Grace Kinstler, among other notable artists.

Hearings continue next Sunday (8 EST / PST).

Kellyanne Conway’s Teenage Daughter hopes to help ‘educate’ with anti-Trump TikToks, supporting Black Lives Matter