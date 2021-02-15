A key Clone Wars general was uncomfortable with major clones

Since his beginnings as a Jedi, Master Yoda has known a lot of conflict. In a way, this is what makes Clone Wars such a unique and emotional war on so many levels. A creature that is hundreds of years old and despises war is embroiled in a conflict that treats lives as disposable. This made Yoda anxious to lead and served as a lesson for humanity. Yoda showed how to be a real leader in a war.

The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark is a collection of short stories that chronicle various events during the Clone Wars. Jason Fry’s “Sharing the Same Face” follows Yoda for Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 1, episode 1 “Ambush”. The episode shows Master Yoda leading a group of clones against an army of droids in the early days of the war. Fry’s side story delves into the thoughts the Jedi Master had about commanding an army.

While Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones wasn’t the most received film in the franchise, it showed the start of a new era for the Republic. The clones are born and raised to fight, a fact that Yoda struggles with in the short story. Yoda never liked war, and commanding a battalion was never a comfortable situation for him. Yoda would often come back to the fact that the Clones had obedience chips implanted in them, and those in the Senate did not see them as different from the droids. These are all things that bothered the ideals the Jedi held so close to him.

Since the Battle of Geonosis, Yoda has seen the potential of clones. He had fought with them and knew they were more than just organic droids. Looking into the minds of the clones around him, he could feel the individuality manifesting itself. He knew there was more to the clones than meets the eye and he took this fact to heart every day until Order 66. One of Yoda’s most defining qualities during the War of the Clones was the way he treated every Clone like a person.

Over the years, it became more and more evident that the clones were more than just numbers, they were their own people. Characters like Captian Rex, Commander Wolffe, and Fives may look like Jango Fett but are more different than anyone might imagine. Yoda saw the worth and individualism of all living things, he took that mentality in every battle and the clones appreciated him for it.

Unfortunately, obedience chips would always be a point of contention for Master Yoda. He knew these clones were good, but their desire to be good soldiers and follow orders bothered him. Of course, these concerns would be validated when Ordinance 66 came into effect. All of the work with Yoda’s own men to make them feel like more than just soldiers ended up being used to. nothing thanks to the emperor’s power.

Master Yoda has always been wiser beyond his years. Even so, there is still something for him to learn. During his time in the Clone Wars, he developed an even greater appreciation for life and saw the Clones as family. During his first mission with the Clones, his mistrust became a better reason for being than those who viewed these soldiers as disposable. It was a precedent that most other Jedi would follow as well. If the war hadn’t been for nothing, the way Yoda treated the clones might have been the very thing that would have won the war.

