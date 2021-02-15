Portsmouth actor brings home town black history to life

By TERRY FARISH, InDepthNH.org

Heavy snow all around. Fierce wind. Were in Prescott Park on this corner of Marcy St. and Lower State St. near Memorial Bridge.

I asked Kevin Wade Mitchell to sing one of the songs he told me about. One of them sang as a child when his teacher, Miss Tracey, of the old Wentworth School in Portsmouth, called him, the 9-year-old artist, to sing at the end of class. Well, he said. I don’t remember all the lines. I have a Sam Cooke.

He partially lowers his mask. Lift his chin. People even walk by in the freezing cold. Mitchell had spoken at a smooth, steady pace in this interview, walking outside. But then his resonant voice bursts out.

Terry farish

“I was born by the river in a small tent.

Oh, and just like the river, I’ve been running ever since.

It’s been a long, long time but I know I know a change will come.

Oh yes it’s ok“

And it was not repeated, he said. And we are shaking because it takes a while for the song to pass. Mitchell is a local actor who has performed in local theater for years after studying theater at the Elma Lewis School of Performing Arts founded in Roxbury, Massachusetts, and was for a time in Dorchester where Mitchell studied.

He played Martin Luther King Jr. in All the Way at the Player’s Ring. After seeing Eyes on the Prize as a young man, he worked for years to learn the movements and speech of kings.

He played Big Julie in Guys and Dolls at the Prescott Park Arts Festival and Bono in Fences at the Firehouse Center for the Arts. Mitchell told me about his life as an actor during the pandemic, and in the narrative he also told his own story of Portsmouth in the 1970s.

I have a few things during the pandemic, he says. He played Bill in Seacoast Repertory Theaters The Bus Stop, a play by Najee Brown about four women taking a bus together to a prison, each going to visit an incarcerated man. He has appeared as Frederick Douglass at the Strawbery Banke Museum and NHPTV.

He was set to play Shepard in a Ben Butler’s Players Ring production, but that was canceled because the production company couldn’t secure the rights.

It was hard during the sheltering. He doesn’t have a computer that has slowed things down further. But he’s trying to keep my name there.

A gig goes on – but not for Mitchell on a day as cold as the one we’re doing our interview on. I do a lot of characters in the story, he says. One of them is a concert as a dramatic role player.

Valerie Cunningham is responsible for it. Cunningham is founder of the Black Heritage Trail and co-author of Black Portsmouth; Three centuries of African-American heritage. Cunningham and Mitchells’ mother were school mates, living in Portsmouths South End and attending Haven School (now condos) together.

The Portsmouth Black Heritage Trail became New Hampshire’s Black Heritage Trail, extending statewide to towns with documented black history. They added the Sankofa Tours, guided walking tours with academics to teach about free or enslaved black residents of New Hampshire.

Cunningham had seen several performances by Mitchells, most notably A Thirst for Freedom, a play about the 1796 escape of Ona Judge who was enslaved to Martha Washington and fled to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In the play, Mitchell starred as Jack Staines, a free black sailor who became the husband of Ona Judges.

Cunningham recruited Mitchell to be a Sankofa scholar and tour guide in Portsmouth. He was offered the role of Jack Staines. Cunningham gave him his book, Black portsmouth, and other documents on Staines. Mitchell has developed a screenplay for the current tour in which he plays Jack Staines and tells the story of Jacks’ maritime life and his marriage to Ona. It was just a natural, Cunningham said.

Like Cunningham, Mitchell grew up in Portsmouth. He mentioned three books that shaped him growing up. Cunninghams’ aunt gave Mitchell a biography of Jack Johnson, the first African-American heavyweight boxing world champion. In the library of Wentworth School, his school in the early 1970s, he found a copy of The Negro in American History. It was then that I had an idea of ​​our history. The third was Shakespeares Othello. Hed always wanted to play Othello.

I have another story, he said, around the corner. Once I sang for my supper. It was at the grocery store on Woodbury Avenue where they were making pizza. The employee said to him: If you come and sing for me, I will make you any kind of pizza. One evening I was a little short of food, so I went to sing for her. I sang Maybe Tomorrow by the Jackson 5.

Mitchell didn’t know there were slaves in Portsmouth until he played Jack Staines in A Thirst for Freedom. He enjoys doing the dramatic role play for Sankofa Tours because he can help people see that this story has been hidden here. They want to maintain slavery in the south. But slavery was rife here. Many people got rich from navigation because they supplied the slave ships. The Langdons freed their slaves but they had them. The Whipples have a history of being slave owners. I’m not surprised people don’t know. But they need to know it.

Frederick Douglass is Kevins’ favorite, Cunningham said. Mitchell did an annual reading at a 4e of July event sponsored by Strawbery Banke and the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in which he presents Douglass’ speech, What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July?

After visiting Frederick Douglasss’ home, now a National Historic Site in Washington, DC, Mitchell began writing a play about Douglass. One of Mitchells’ dreams is to bring his play by Frederick Douglass to the town’s new school which replaced his old school at Wentworth in Acres.

He enjoyed telling this story to the students, in the hope that it would give them a sense of black history like historical stories did for him when he was a child.