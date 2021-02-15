Drew Barrymore shares rare photo of daughters Olive and Frankie: pics – Hollywood life





Drew Barrymore shared photos with friends and family in honor of Valentine’s Day, and included a rare photo of his adorable mini-me daughters. Drew barrymore gave fans a rare glimpse of his young daughters. The 45-year-old talk show host celebrated Valentine’s Day with a series of beautiful photos, including a happy pic of her daughters olive, 7 and Frankie, 6 years old, growing up so quickly. She took to Instagram on February 14 to share the photo of herself and her ex-husband Will kopelman, with their adorable daughters. The quartet sat on the beach by a fire, while cuddling together and making s’mores. “#REMEMBERCLOSENESS is an unused hashtag. Let’s fill it up TODAY !!!! The actress began. “I miss my galentines, my family and my PROXIMITY today. Remember the times when we didn’t think about crowding! Smooshing. Huddle. Nuzzled and comfortable and free. The charlie’s angels alum continued, “I need these reminders because everything becomes a surreal blur and I can’t stand it… so let’s fill this hashtag with pictures of TOGERTHERNESS AND HUGS AND KISSES AND DOGPILES of goodness !!!!! Let’s #REMEMBERCLOSENESS these images are my treasures. And I just needed to kick them out to try and start something positive that reminds me of how we once loved and lived. The post also included photos from returning with some of his friends, including Cameron Diaz, Jimmy Fallon and Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie. She concluded her caption, “HAPPY VALENTINES !!!!! I want to spend it wrapped in love. Even if it is only in the memories and the images, ”concluded Barrymore. “It’s real!!!!!!!!” Drew and his ex Will decided to quit in April 2016 after four years together. Despite the split, they are committed to co-parenting Olive and Frankie, which they are intentionally keeping out of the spotlight. She recently opened up about why she tries to keep her family life out of the headlines. “My life with my children, my feelings, everything is on the table – but [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not, ”she said People in 2020. “Because of my life experiences, I don’t sell my brand to my kids. I will not do it. But ignoring this part of my life would make me an automaton. So it’s very inventive to figure out how to put them in the omelet and fold them, in a way that suits me.







