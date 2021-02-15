David Boreanaz backs Charisma Carpenter after Joss Whedon allegations





Following his co-star Angel Charisma Carpenter’s abuse allegations against Joss Whedon, David Boreanaz has praised his strength.

Actor DavidBoreanaz followed hisBuffy the Vampire Slayer andangel co-stars by offering her support to Charisma Carpenter following her recent abuse allegations against Joss Whedon. “I’m here for you to listen to each other and support yourself,” Boreanaz replied to Carpenter’s original post about the abuse she received from director Joss Whedon. “Proud of your strength,” he added. RELATED: Joss Whedon Was Banned From Being Alone With Michelle Trachtenberg On The Buffy Set I am here to listen to you and support you. Proud of your strength – David Boreanaz (@David_Boreanaz) February 14, 2021 Boreanaz starred as Angel inBuffybefore leaving the series as a regular in its fourth season to star in its spinoff seriesangel. Carpenter took it backBuffy role of Cordelia Chase for four total seasons of the detective-themed spin-off with a one-episode cameo in Season 5 to deal with her sudden departure from the series. On February 10, Carpenter posted his first-hand experience of his “traumatic” stint with Whedon onBuffy andAngel. His article was about Whedon’s alleged “abuse of power” on set. Carpenter claimed Whedon called her “fat” when she was pregnant.angeland “pitted people against each other to compete and compete for attention and approval.” She also said he ignored her request to reduce working hours during her pregnancy and fired her after she gave birth, claiming she “sabotaged” the show by becoming pregnant. RELATED: Eliza Dushku Supports Charisma Carpenter After Joss Whedon Abuse Allegation Shortly after Carpenter’s post, several co-stars joined in saying they too saw “toxicity” on theBuffy together, including actor Amber Benson. In the days that followed, actor Michelle Trachtenberg cited a disturbing rule of thumb that “[Whedon’s] not allowed in a room alone with Michelle again. “She shared the rule on her Instagram, saying what he did was’ wrong. “on the set ofBuffy. BuffySarah lead actor Michelle Gellar also voiced her support on Instagram, noting, “While I’m proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon. Boreanaz’s response marked the most recent of Carpenter’s male co-stars to be supported by the public. James Marsters, known as Spike forBuffy andangel fans and Anthony Stewart Head, known as Rupert Giles, also recently gave public support to Carpenter. Amidst Whedon’s allegations, Head said, “He’s not a man who says, ‘I didn’t see it, so it didn’t happen.’ It’s just … I don’t can’t… I’m gutted. I’m seriously gutted. ”He added that he felt like a“ father figure ”and wondered how he had missed such behavior. As of this writing, Whedon has yet to respond to Carpenter’s claims. KEEP READING: Sarah Michelle Gellar Stands Out From Joss Whedon, Says Charisma Carpenter Source: Twitter American Gods goes full Ocean’s Eleven

About the Author Cass Clarke

(339 Articles published)

Cass started writing for the Comic Book Resources news team in 2016, but took a brief hiatus to board Serenity for places unknown. Starting in 2020, she returned from her secret adventures to re-board the CBR ship as the editor of the night. Cass holds an MA in Creative Writing from Emerson College with a focus on Fiction and a BA in English Literature from the University of Suffolk. His work has previously been published on B * tch Flicks, Electric Literature, Catapult, Pithead Chapel, and other sites. His favorite comic book series is Alias, and his favorite superhero movie is Blade II. More from Cass Clarke







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos