Entertainment
Bollywood returns to cinema with Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor-starring Roohi
New Delhi: Bollywood finally seems ready to bring audiences back to the movies with Jio Studios and Maddock Films having programmed their horror comedy, Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor for theaters on March 11, 2021, with theaters receiving the green signal to operate at 100% capacity.
Incidentally, Maddock Films Angrezi medium starring the late Irrfan Khan was the last film to hit theaters before the nationwide lockdown a year ago in March 2020. Roohi is expected to hit around 1,500 screens across the country.
We have always invested in great stories with incredible production values, visually and through sound, which is best experienced on the big screen, ”said Jyoti Deshpande, President, Media and Entertainment, RIL in a statement. We owe it to our partners across the value chain, be it Maddock or the theater operators, to keep our fabulous film for this day and give it the big release it deserves and promise a full entertainment experience to our audience that has been waiting for it for over a year. “
True, movie chains which are expected to see their 67% commercial contract in FY21 with around 1,500 to 2,000 individual screens closed in recent months have been waiting for Bollywood producers to start scheduling releases for the big screen. Production companies in the south have already helped the industry resume operations with big-ticket films such as Master (Tamil) and Krack (Telugu). While the fan base of Native Southern States has helped regional cinema bounce back, the recovery is still far away for Bollywood.
We love Jio Studios and Maddock Films for putting their faith in the big screen and patiently awaiting the release of their highly anticipated Roohi entertainment extravaganza in theaters. We expect the film to attract all segments of the audience to theaters because of its strong content and popular genre, ”Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures said in a statement.
Alok Tandon, Managing Director of INOX Leisure Ltd, said Indian moviegoers are extremely passionate about enjoying all-new, high-quality content on the giant screen, which has been the norm for decades. We are pleased that Jio Studios and Maddock Films are re-establishing this belief, which bodes well for our nation’s entire film ecosystem, ”added Tandon.
