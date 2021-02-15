‘Jersey Shore’ alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi details symptoms of COVID-19 on “different” Valentine’s Day





by



Hilary lewis



The reality TV star has explained that she is isolating herself from the rest of her family, who have all tested negative, but has shown that they threw roses and chocolates at her for the holidays.

Jersey Shore Former Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the latest star to reveal that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Polizzi posted on Instagram Sunday that she has the illness caused by the coronavirus, which makes Valentine’s Day “a little different”. She explained that she initially felt what looked like “a bad sinus cold”, including a “headache, stuffy nose and a mild cough.” She added: “Then I felt very tired and ended up napping all day which got me tested. Today I just feel groggy. ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s weird. I had fatty cheese pizza and couldn’t taste anything. WHAT SIN. “ Polizzi, who shares three children with her husband Jionni LaValle, said the rest of her family had tested negative but was isolating themselves from them in her bedroom. On her Instagram Story, she explained that when it sounded like a ‘bad sinus infection’ she said, ‘My ears hurt, my head was heavy, I was coughing, it was an irritating cough, my nose was mouth. “I feel like I ran a marathon,” she added, after revealing her extreme exhaustion and continuing to “feel shit” was what prompted her to get tested, and said she felt like the “worst”, “boring” symptom is only being able to taste. “ Nevertheless, her relatives still showered her with Valentine’s Day gifts from a distance. “I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor by my family,” she captioned a photo of the two on the floor as she also posed in a mask while holding a bouquet of roses. “I always show off my love quarantine ass on Valentine’s Day!” In conclusion, she wrote: “I understand all your concerns, but I’m fine! Please stay safe everyone! While the Jersey Shore phenomenon continued with MTV Family holidays spin-off, Polizzi revealed in december 2019 that she would be withdrawing from the franchise that made her a star. “I can’t do it anymore” she said over her It’s happening with Snooki and Joey Podcast. “Literally letting my kids film is really, really hard for me. I try to quit every day. I just hate being away from kids. I don’t like to party like three days in a row. That’s not all. just not my life anymore.I want to be at home with the children. She added that Family holidaysHis wife’s “dramatic” turn and “cattiness” made him feel that participating was no longer worth it.







