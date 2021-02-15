Review: The Rock Runs For President, Remembers Extraordinary Youth In NBC Comedy Series

You can feel the vanity project all over Young Rock, Dwayne Johnson’s autobiographical sitcom about growing up in a wrestling family. These things almost inevitably give off a bad smell.

But The Rock is up to something different here. His NBC comedy, which hits Tuesday, February 16 at 8 p.m., follows the winning recipe of the athlete-turned-movie star: charm, wit, goodwill, and just enough self-satire. Add in a little willingness to tackle uncomfortable truths, and the aftertaste of the project’s selfishness doesn’t stick around for long.

Using a framing device of Johnson’s presidential candidate in 2032, the show is a series of carefully curated memories the candidate recounts in Randall Park, shyly playing an obsequious TV interviewer who is always on the lookout for any scandalous slippage. than its smooth subject could do. Johnson and Park make a great comic book couple, both verbally and with funnier faces that you can only lift a people’s eyebrow.

To illustrate the lessons of life that he peddles, Johnson, born in Hayward, returns several times to three periods of his youth which are dramatized. When he was 10 and called Dewey, he was played by Adrian Groulx. His father Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson) was a professional wrestler in Hawaii, playing for legendary promoter Lia Mavia (Ana Tuisila), who was Deweys’ grandmother alongside his mother Atas (Stacey Leilua).

By the time Dwayne’s 15 and played by a mustached Bradley Constant, his family’s fortunes had taken a downturn, and he was stealing clothes and being mistaken for a narc at school in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Uli Latukefu is Rock from 18 to 20, when he played football for the University of Miami.

There is morality to be learned in each period and a lot of love is poured out. Rocky might not be the best dad, supplier, or truth-teller, but he’ll always be a great showman and a decent guy at heart. As moms on TV often are, Ata is a saint, but sometimes in surprisingly complex ways; Leilua is quite magnetic to watch here, and while everyone in Young Rock is performed quite perfectly, her role, the less flashy, is the most compelling surprise.

NBC provided the first two and sixth episodes for review. The pilot’s title, Working the Gimmick, could also be the main motto of the series. This is where little Dwayne first receives instruction from his extended family of professional wrestlers, honorary uncles, the Wild Samoans, Iron Sheik, Andre the Giant and others, that you must constantly follow the show if you are. want to go anywhere. It’s a lesson Johnson clearly internalized and exploited with unprecedented success, and while the series surely fictionalizes the events that inspired him, these glimpses of the seeds of the Rock act are intriguing and often fun.

Working the gimmick is also professional wrestling code for the F-word: Fake taboo. Deception is rampant through Young Rock, with both positive and negative results giving the series a realistic feel. That’s not to say that writers refrain from the usual sitcom misunderstandings and sentimental ploys. They work them better than usual, like in episode six when 10-year-old Dewey spends an afternoon with Andre (described quite accurately, as I recall from my occasional viewing days at WrestleMania, by NFLer Matthew Willig). it’s like being a stranger.

Young Rock is, of course, inclusive by nature, and it’s good to see a show where none of this feels the least forced. Nahnatchka Khan (who directed Park in the winning movie Always Be My Maybe) and Jeff Chiang are the key creatives here, and they’re both from Fresh Off the Boat and American Dad!

But Young Rock is undoubtedly Rock’s baby. He does well at every age, even when he teases us with his bad boy past. It is a vanity of someone who has every reason to be vain. We love him for it, we’ll probably love him in there, and we’ll love President Rock as well, whether he plays that role in the White House or in a sequel to that show.

YouMby Rock: Biographical comedy. 8 p.m. on Tuesdays NBC from Tuesday February 16.







