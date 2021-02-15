Actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is preparing to make his Bollywood debut. There are rumors that he has been preparing for some time and will make his production debut for Yash Raj Films. Titled Maharaja, the film takes place on February 15.

According to reports, a massive set was built over the past month at Vijay Nagar in Marol where the film will be shot. Director Siddharth P Malhotra and the production design team worked on the basics. T

Arjun reddy Actress Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat are also in the film.

Maharaja would be based on Maharaj Libel Case. In 1862, the head of a religious section lodged a complaint against a newspaper which had denounced its sexual exploitation of the faithful. Junaid Khan will play the role of journalist Karsandas Mulji.

