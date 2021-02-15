Claire Bloom at 90: a phenomenal actor with poise, spirit and steel | Theater

Acting has to be the best rejuvenation pill out there. If you want proof, all you have to do is look at the extraordinary and long career of Claire Bloom, who, incredibly enough, turns 90 on February 15. She made her stage debut at the age of 15, rose to world fame at age 20 playing alongside Charlie Chaplin in Limelight, and in recent years has been seen in many films including The Kings Speech, and on television in Stephen Poliakoffs Summer of Rockets. To be famous young and to work another 70 years later shows not only endurance and dedication, but also genuine and enduring talent.

I only met Claire Bloom once and was amazed by her beauty. But beauty will only lead one as far as an actor and from the start Bloom clearly had enormous power in store: when she played Ophelia in Stratford in 1948 against the alternating and radically different Hamlets of Paul Scofield and Robert Helpmann Kenneth Tynan watched how the words If you hadn’t come to my bed, you were isolated and brought home like a coffin nail.

Blooms big break came when, while appearing on the London stage in Jean Anouilhs Ring Round the Moon, she was invited by Chaplin to come to New York to do a screen test for Spotlight: the role was that of a young dancer saved from suicide by a famous clown and who, under her tutelage, gradually regains her self-confidence. After a while, Bloom finally got the part and recorded his surprise at Chaplins’ working methods. Chaplin, she said, was the most demanding director not because he expected you to produce your own wonders, but because he expected you to undoubtedly follow each of his instructions. . For a smart young actor with what she called high creative aspirations, it must have been intimidating, but his performance is by far the best thing in a sentimentally melancholy film.

Fragile hysteria in A Dolls House, 1973. Photograph: Reg Wilson / Rex / Shutterstock

Bloom skillfully played Shakespearean lead roles at the Old Vic in the 1950s. Tynan was delighted with her Juliet, claiming that while the average Juliet sings the role softly and sings it modestly, Miss Bloom is impatient and brave, proud and provocative, and not just a blindfolded milk-fed mite; he then described his performance as pure gold. While forging a career in the classics, Bloom continued to make films, appearing in Richard III, Alexander the Great and The Brothers Karamazov. But, while she never lacked work, there was a feeling that her true abilities had never been fully realized.

Far from going through his middle years, Bloom took on new challenges in three stage performances that I had the chance to see. In 1973, she played Nora in Ibsens A Dolls House and brought out wonderfully the Viking madness of the grand dance scene and the fragile hysteria induced by a life of domestic role play. Then in 1974, she played Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire and transmitted to perfection a woman whose aristocratic pose hides both a truly poetic soul and an emotional despair. In 1977 she played another damaged idealist, Rebecca West, in Ibsens Rosmersholm, and while I wanted a little more crusading fervor, I would blame the production rather than the performer.

One of the great things about Bloom is that she never stopped acting. In the 1980s, she was a superbly frosty Lady Marchmain in the television version of Charles Sturridges Revisited, played Joy Davidman in the original small-screen version of Shadowlands, and even appeared in Woody Allens Crimes and Misdemeanors in which, as David Thomson wrote it, she had so little to do, it was disconcerting to have her done. But there was never any doubt about his strong intelligence and independence of mind. In 1996, she wrote a second memoir, the first titled Limelight and After significantly titled Leaving a Dolls House. In it, she provided a heartfelt and heartwarming portrayal of life with her third husband, Philip Roth, which prompted her to fight back in one of her later fictions.

You could argue that the memoir reveals an essential truth about Bloom. She has had an extremely successful career, realized the great creative aspirations of her youth and at 90 years old she is widely loved and respected. But beneath the balance and elegance, there is a woman with fierce passions and finely tempered steel.