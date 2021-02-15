Entertainment
American Gods season 3 episode 5 succeeds in an eleven heist of the ocean
Shadow Moon and Cordelia Diaz team up in the latest episode of American Gods, committing the ultimate heist for Mr. Wednesday.
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for American gods Season 3, Episode 5, “Sister Rising,” airs Sunday on Starz.
The last episode of American gods, “Sister Rising” proved that Mr Wednesday’s recent blackout was part of his plan to enter the mental health facility where his ex-wife, Demeter is located. With him there, he makes a deal with the goddess. If he can last a week here, she’ll give him a day to prove that she has to go with him. As Wednesday spends his time with Demeter, he convinces his son, Shadow Moon, and his protégé, Cordelia Diaz, to pull off a “number 37” heist in order to get Demeter’s curator, Larry Hutchinson, to free her and his parents. funds.
Cordelia is hesitant at first about something so old, and she thinks they need insurance to be safe. The hacker offers to copy the data from Hutchinson’s laptop to use it as currency. Although Shadow accepts this, he reminds Cordelia that the mission is not to get his information; it’s about getting Demeter out of the mental health facility and, according to issue # 37, the fear of her information being leaked should alone be enough to convince Hutchinson to give in to their demands.
The two then make their way to the Boston Clipper Hotel, both taking alter egos to get there. Cordelia, usually dark-haired, becomes a blonde flirt who distracts Hutchinson long enough for Shadow to grab his laptop and briefcase, which he hides in his suitcase. Once this is accomplished, Cordelia leaves and Hutchinson discovers that he has been stolen. Shadow, disguised as an Australian businessman, informs him that someone is dating.
Giving him his phone, Hutchinson calls 911; however, the call goes directly to Cordelia’s phone, and she asks him to stay where he is. Not only does this prevent Hutchinson from sneaking around, but it also means the couple can call him back to make his requests, which they do after Shadow hands the laptop over to Cordelia.
Shadow drops her Australian accent to make the call, demanding that Caroline Wells (Demeter) and her money be released from her tutelage, otherwise they will leak everything about her laptop. While he does, Cordelia copies her information just in case, but Shadow was right; Hutchinson gives in to the only threat. Cordelia also recommends that Shadow ask for $ 100,000. It’s not necessarily what they need, but the extra money can’t hurt.
The heist is a huge success, and he feels straight out of theOcean 11franchise. Alter egos, passage, and threats make Cordial and Shadow’s mission a classic heist, which feels even more authentic thanks to the attention to detail. From jazzy music to split screens, the feel of the entire scene screams the heist movie, despite only being a short scene from a TV show.
Based on Neil Gaiman novel of the same name, stars of the american gods Ricky whittle, Emily Browning, Bruce Langley, Yetide Badaki, Ian McShane, Omid Abtahi and Ashley Reyes. The series airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on Starz.
