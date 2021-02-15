new book arrives this week – Movie Stories





Helen O’Hara’s stunning new book goes on sale this week – more details here. Helen OHara’s fantastic new book goes on sale this week. There aren’t too many new movie books coming from publishers right now, but even if there were, this one would still look really special. His call Women Vs Hollywood: The Rise And Fall Of Women In Cinema, and its published on Thursday 18e February by Robinson. It will be available in hardcover and on Kindle, and you can find more information, and order a copy, here. The synopsis for it reads: The dawn of cinema was a free for all and there were women who progressed in many areas of cinema. Early pioneers like Dorothy Arzner (who invented the micro boom, among other innovations) and Alice Guy-Blach shaped the way movies are made. But it didn’t take long for these talented women to be sidelined and their contributions extracted from movie history. How and why did this happen? Hollywood was born a little over a century ago, at a time of great advancement for women’s rights, but it has come to embody the same old sexist norms. Women have found themselves struggling against a system that thrives on their talent, creativity and beauty but refuses to give them the same respect as their male contemporaries – until now … The wind has finally started to turn. A new generation of women, both in front of and behind the camera, are making waves in the industry and now shaping some of the biggest movies to hit our screens. There’s still a lot of work to do before we can even get close to gender equality in cinema – but we’re finally moving in the right direction. InWomen vs Hollywood: The Fall and Rise of Women in Film, Empire’s ‘geek queen’ Helen O’Hara takes a closer look at pioneering and talented Hollywood women and their work in film from the start from Hollywood. Equality of representation in cinema is important because it reflects and influences both broader social gender norms. By understanding how women have been largely written from Hollywood’s own history and how the films we watch are put together, we can finally see how to end an image so deeply unequal – and discover a multitude of stories. just waiting to be told. Our order is already in – Thank you for your visit! If you would like to support our attempts to build a non-clickbaity movie website: Follow movie stories on Twitterhere, and on Facebookhere. Buy our Film Stories and Film Stories Junior print magazineshere. Become a patron here.







