Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan targets Indian cricketers and Bollywood celebrities; confused with hashtag





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted on Monday to expand support for Disha Ravi – a climate activist who reportedly shared the ‘toolbox’ linked to the farmers’ protest against agricultural laws with Greta Thunberg. Delhi Police claimed that Disha Ravi, who was arrested by a Cyber ​​Cell force team on Saturday, was an editor of the “Google doc toolkit” and a “key conspirator” in wording and communication. distribution of the document. Police alleged that Ravi and others “collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Foundation for Poetic Justice to spread disaffection against the Indian state.” Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi police, is an editor of the Google Doc Toolkit and a key conspirator in the formulation and dissemination of the document. She created the WhatsApp group and collaborated to create the Toolkit document. She worked closely with them to write the Doc. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia https://t.co/e8QGkyDIVv #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (elDelhiPolice) February 14, 2021 Imran Khan targets Indian cricketers In a tweet, Imran Khan’s PTI alleged that India under “the Modi / RSS regime believes in silence all voices against them, as they did in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK ) ”. Targeting Indian cricketers and Bollywood celebrities, the party said that “the use of Bollywood celebrity cricketers and story building was shameful enough, but now they have also taken Disha Ravi into custody for a Twitter toolkit case “. He then used a hashtag that is difficult to decipher, whether it means India has hijacked Twitter, or that it should hijack Twitter, or some other meaning. Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Lata Mangeshkar, among others, tweeted calling for unity in the country after international pop star Rihanna, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and d others extended their support to farmers protesting against the borders of the Indian capital against the three agricultural laws. However, seemingly unwilling to accept that some of these Indian icons did not adopt an anti-government agenda, parties like Congress even staged protests on the ground and sought an investigation. Twitter acts after the Center’s warning Previously, the Indian government had ordered Twitter to remove 1,178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading disinformation and provocative content around the farmers’ protests. Last week, Twitter blocked more than 97% of accounts and posts reported by the IT ministry for provocative content and misinformation around the farmers’ protest, the PTI news agency said citing sources. READ | Under White House target for demolishing US Vice President, Meena Harris questions arrest of Disha Ravi READ | Pakistani government says it fired 1,000 tear gas rounds at its own protesting workers to ‘test’ it The ministry had questioned Twitter’s delay in implementing its order to block provocative content that could impact public order, as the American company quickly reacted when a similar case arose. produced at US Capitol Hill. According to the sources, Twitter has now complied with the orders and more than 97% of the reported accounts have been blocked. Twitter did not respond to questions about it. Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre’s new farm laws clashed with police during their tractor parade on January 26. More than 500 police security guards were injured while a protester died during the Republic Day violence. READ | BJP plans to expand to Nepal and Sri Lanka, form governments there: Tripura CM quotes Amit Shah READ | Center makes FASTag mandatory throughout India; Gadkari says: ‘will not extend deadline’ (With contributions from the agency)







