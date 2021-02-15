Entertainment
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: the actor impersonates the bride-to-be and shares a photo of Mehendi
Actor Dia Mirza showed fans his beautiful mehendi ahead of his wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. The two are said to be in the process of getting married, but neither has confirmed it yet.
UPDATE FEBRUARY 15, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. IST
Actor Dia Mirza might not say it in so many words, but she is ready to marry Vaibhav Rekhi. On Monday, which would be her wedding day, she took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her hand, decorated with henna. She also retweeted a photo of herself from her bridal shower on Friday.
The actor’s mehendi function appears to have taken place on Sunday. Along with the photo, Dia wrote: “Pyaar (love)”.
Although Dia did not confirm the marriage reports, she attended a party with Vaibhav and friends on Friday night. It has now been confirmed that it was her bridal shower. Her friend shared a photo of Dia, sitting in a chair with a “bride-to-be” scarf.
Dia’s house was also decorated with flowers. Look at the picture:
Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan who appears to be close to Vaibhav, had shared a photo of the two on Instagram and welcomed Dia to the family.
Sharing a photo of the happy couple and a group photo of the reunion, Pooja wrote: “Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial .. we love you all.” Dia responded to the post by dropping a heart-shaped emoji in the comments section.
Later, on leaving the party, Dia was surrounded by paparazzi, who wished her congratulations. The actor blushes and smiles at their words.
The two will get married in the presence of their families and close friends. “Dia is going to marry Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of his family and close friends. It will be a private ceremony,” a source told PTI.
Also read: In Malaika-Arjun’s romantic Valentine’s Day evening. See the pictures
Dia was previously married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after being together for 11 years. She was rumored to have been in a relationship with Vaibhav for some time, but they never talked about it.
Dia was last seen on Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead and Dia played a single mother who doesn’t feel the need to remarry.
