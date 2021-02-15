Sia Thought She Did “Amazing” Search For Music | Entertainment





Sia thought she had done an amazing job with Music. The 45-year-old star faced a huge backlash on her film because she chose Maddie Ziegler as a teenage girl with autism, instead of someone neuroatypical, but she was a firm believer before critics who researched the project and depicted the condition. good. She said: I couldn’t speak to everyone who is on the spectrum. So I thought I had done a really amazing job. I thought I did some extensive research, and it turns out that a lot of people want the exact opposite. Hitmaker Chandelier initially picked an actor with autism, but the role proved too stressful for her, so she brought her frequent collaborator into the project. She told Sunday Times Culture magazine: I brought Maddie back on board. I have learned that I am capable. And although I have spoken to 20 factions of the autistic community, I have not spoken to 20 other factions. In fact, I didn’t even know the other 20 existed. Sia has defended her decision to play Maddie in the film on several occasions and has previously insisted that it is more “compassionate to hire her than an actress with autism.” She tweeted: “I tried. It was more compassionate to use Maddie. It was my call … “I chose thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans people, and not as fucking prostitutes or drug addicts, but as doctors, nurses and singers. The heart has always been in the right place. (Sic)” And Sia also insisted that she just couldn’t work without Maddie. She said: I realized it was not ableism. I mean, it’s ableism I guess too, but it’s actually nepotism because I can’t do a project without it. I do not want. I wouldn’t be doing art if it didn’t include it. Maddie – who has appeared in many Sia music videos, including the promos for ‘Elastic Heart’ and ‘Chandelier’ – worried people would think she was making fun of people with autism. Sia insisted: I said boldly, I won’t let this happen. However, she realized that she couldn’t “protect” her from criticism. The ‘Unstoppable’ hitmaker added: Last week I realized I couldn’t really protect her from this, which I thought I could do. We sent it to the Child Mind Institute and it received 100% performance accuracy. I realize that there are things I can’t protect her from as much as I try.

