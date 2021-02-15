



/ From Kamal Haasan to Vijay Deverakonda: PHOTOS of Southern stars posing with Bollywood actors The Bollywood industry has always been welcoming to regional film industries. Read ahead to take a peek at photos of South Indian actors posing with off-screen Bollywood actors, proving their strong connection. Written by



Posted: Feb 15, 2021 2:15 p.m. 1 / 6 Bollywood and southern stars posing together The Bollywood industry has grown and welcomed the talents of the regional film industries. From Dhanush to Prabhas, many South Indian actors have made their debuts in the Hindi film industry over the years and many more South Indian actors will enter Bollywood this year. Southern talent has always been appreciated and fans expect artists from these two huge film industries to come together and appear in one picture. For the rest of the year, fans are looking forward to seeing Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Akkineni, Bellamkonda Sreenivas and many more actors face off against Bollywood actors in their upcoming endeavors. But not just on screen, actors from both of these industries can also be seen together off screen as they have forged a close bond with each other. Southern stars are often seen posing with Bollywood actors proving that relations between these two industries are at their peak. Here are photos of South Indian actors with actors from Bollywood that will prove that the two industries are on very good terms with each other. Read ahead and view photos of Bollywood actors and South Indian actors together. Photo credit: Pinkvilla South Instagram

2 / 6 Ranveer Singh and Kamal Haasan Ranveer Singh is clicked with Kamal Haasan at an event in Mumbai. Photo credit: Ranveer Singh Instagram

3 / 6 Alia Bhatt with Nagarjuna While filming their upcoming Brahmastra movie, Alia Bhatt was clicked with Nagarjuna while they were sitting together in a hotel. Photo credit: Getty

4 / 6 Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda The actors were candidly captured as they read the script for their upcoming film together and shared this image in order to announce the same. Photo credit: Ananya Panday Instagram

5 / 6 Ranveer Singh with Vijay Sethupathi Ranveer Singh clicks on an adorable selfie featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Pooja Devariya and Siddharth. Photo credit: Ranveer Singh Instagram

6 / 6 Kiara Advani with Vijay Deverakonda Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda smile for the camera as they pose together in stunning ethnic outfits. Photo credit: Viral Bhayani







