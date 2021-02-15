Entertainment
The message behind The Weeknd’s halftime show performance
Whether it’s us in our dream career or in our day-to-day life, we’re always, sort of blinded by the lights.
As many of you may have seen, the Super Bowl LV halftime show was one of the books with The Weeknd’s outstanding performance. Many judged, laughed or amazed at the show. Whether you like it or not, the show had a message and it’s important to understand it.
As some of you may remember, The Weeknd showed up at the MTV Awards in August with his face all bloodied and bruised. He looked like he had been beaten.
Then we look forward to AMAs in November where his face was covered in bandages, making it look like he had been beaten. Another rumor was that he had had plastic surgery.
Later, we would find out that was not the case. Although it shows how quickly lies can spread through social media.
In the following months, he released a music video for his new song, “Save Your Tears,” in which his bandages were removed and his face was completely reconstructed after the bandages were removed.
Then we finally have the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show. His performance started with his outing in a nice car, living the dream of his career.
But then he runs into a room filled with lights indicating the lights by which many artists are blinded in the industry. The Weeknd continues by singing Blinding Lights, one of his most popular songs.
Later in the show, all of his dancers stepped out onto the field. But if you looked closely, these were replicas of himself with bandages on his face at AMAs.
Many judged this appearance and questioned it entirely. Although this has a very important meaning.
Through the AMAs, the MTV Awards, and the halftime show, The Weeknd wanted to show what being an artist can do to you physically and mentally.
The dancers on the pitch showed how the media can swallow you whole and try to make you someone you don’t want to be. The dancers then fell to the ground at the end, showing that The Weeknd won’t give up on his career and give in to the persuasion the producers want him to do.
The Weeknd has never had plastic surgery or been physically beaten. He was mentally beaten but refused to stoop in his career to play by the rules of society. It was all thick makeup and bandages.
It really shows how blind we all are. We don’t see what these artists go through in their daily lives. We choose to leave this to our subconscious.
When artists are crazy or change their appearance, it isn’t always for them, maybe it is for the benefit of the big bad wolf of the media.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]