The message behind The Weeknd’s halftime show performance

Whether it’s us in our dream career or in our day-to-day life, we’re always, sort of blinded by the lights.

As many of you may have seen, the Super Bowl LV halftime show was one of the books with The Weeknd’s outstanding performance. Many judged, laughed or amazed at the show. Whether you like it or not, the show had a message and it’s important to understand it.

As some of you may remember, The Weeknd showed up at the MTV Awards in August with his face all bloodied and bruised. He looked like he had been beaten.

Then we look forward to AMAs in November where his face was covered in bandages, making it look like he had been beaten. Another rumor was that he had had plastic surgery.

Later, we would find out that was not the case. Although it shows how quickly lies can spread through social media.

In the following months, he released a music video for his new song, “Save Your Tears,” in which his bandages were removed and his face was completely reconstructed after the bandages were removed.

Then we finally have the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show. His performance started with his outing in a nice car, living the dream of his career.

But then he runs into a room filled with lights indicating the lights by which many artists are blinded in the industry. The Weeknd continues by singing Blinding Lights, one of his most popular songs.

Later in the show, all of his dancers stepped out onto the field. But if you looked closely, these were replicas of himself with bandages on his face at AMAs.

Many judged this appearance and questioned it entirely. Although this has a very important meaning.

Through the AMAs, the MTV Awards, and the halftime show, The Weeknd wanted to show what being an artist can do to you physically and mentally.

The dancers on the pitch showed how the media can swallow you whole and try to make you someone you don’t want to be. The dancers then fell to the ground at the end, showing that The Weeknd won’t give up on his career and give in to the persuasion the producers want him to do.

The Weeknd has never had plastic surgery or been physically beaten. He was mentally beaten but refused to stoop in his career to play by the rules of society. It was all thick makeup and bandages.

It really shows how blind we all are. We don’t see what these artists go through in their daily lives. We choose to leave this to our subconscious.

When artists are crazy or change their appearance, it isn’t always for them, maybe it is for the benefit of the big bad wolf of the media.