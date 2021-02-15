8 upcoming biographies to expect in Bollywood

The public is always on the lookout for stories that inspire them and tell them about the successes and courage shown by some of the world’s greatest role figures. Although in the movies, most films in the biopics genre are dramatized for mass acceptance and visual appeal – there are still stories of the utmost resilience and inspiration that keep audiences entertained. Over the years, there have been plenty of biopics like Dangal, Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag – which not only destroyed a storm at the box office, but also brought the story of an admirable personality to life on a grand scale. screen. Continuing this trend, there’s a plethora of lined up biopics coming out very soon, scroll down below to check out the list.

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

This film has been in the headlines for a very long time. Not only is the excitement of seeing another magnum opus from Sanjay Leela Bhansali create magic on the big screen, but it’s also the very first collaboration of the extremely versatile Alia Bhatt and the veteran director who has kept their fans on the toes. Details of the film’s male lead role are still being kept under wraps. Alia Bhatt has undergone extensive training to learn Hindi and Marathi, as she will attempt to play the role of a brothel owner. This biographical drama is an adaptation of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film is slated for release in the second half of this year.

Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham Singh

One of the biopics the actor was signed for is to portray the character of the revolutionary – Udham Singh who had an imperative role to play in the assassination of Sir Michael O’Dwyer. He served as lieutenant governor of Punjab, British India between 1913 and 1919 and approved of Colonel Reginald Dyer’s action at Jallianwala Bagh, making it clear that he believed Dyer’s orders to shoot crowds were correct. Udham Singh vowed to avenge the loss of human life and 21 years later succeeded in killing O’Dwyer in London. Vicky Kaushal’s looks for the film came out last year and left an incredible impression. The film was shot extensively in London, Russia, parts of Germany, Ireland and India as well.

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut has always managed to break the glass ceiling and play roles that go with you long after the movie ends. One of the most anticipated biopics this year is Thalaivi. Kangana stars in this film and it is based on the life of politician and actor J Jayalalithaa. Kangana seems to have penetrated the character’s skin to ensure his authentic portrayal. She has also been heard talking about how she finds some similarities to the character she is playing.



Parineeti Chopra in the biopic Saina Nehwal

All of Parineeti Chopra’s recent movie announcements made us want to see her as soon as possible on the big screen. Saina Nehwal’s biopic is one of the most anticipated biopics of the year. Previously, the titular role was supposed to be played by Shraddha Kapoor, but had to come out halfway due to date issues. Now all eyes are on Parineeti as she takes on the role of this world class badminton player – Saina Nehwal who is a director of Amole Gupte. Parineeti shared a lot of snippets all of this during her badminton training sessions to bring maximum authenticity to her role. This is going to be the ultimate comeback of the young actress.

Ishaan Khatter in Pippa

Although young and a beginner, Ishaan Khatter has proven himself in every film. Ishaan Khatter is set to star in the biopic portraying the life of war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The screenplay will be an adaptation of a book that tells the story of this revolutionary who fought against Pakistan in the iconic war of 1971. It will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon of Air Transport fame, so one can only expect for a compelling story to unfold on the big screen. Some big producers like Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala have teamed up for this big business and we can hardly contain our rush.



Taapsee Pannu in Shabaash Mithu

This is not the first time that Taapsee Pannu has been part of a biopic. She gave us one of her best career performances at Saand Ki Aankh with the very talented Bhumi Pednekar. However, this film is even more special as she will try out the role of the highly respected Mithali Raj – the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. She has brought unwavering pride to the country and Taapsee is ready to bring her story live on the big screen. This Rahul Dholakia director is due out soon this year.



Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

This film had created a buzz as soon as Vicky Kaushal released some photos of her look in the film last year. It will be a director of Meghna Gulzar with whom Vicky Kaushal previously worked in Raazi, which became a blockbuster. Vicky Kaushal seemed to have slipped into the role of military leader effortlessly. The narrative of the film is very interesting because it will portray some of the most important events in history such as the takeover of Kashmir, the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 and also the partition.



Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Ajay Devgn is today one of the best players in the industry. Each of his films promises to deliver the best, and they do. His last historical drama, Tanhaji, was a mega-blockbuster. He will soon be seen in a sports biopic titled Maidaan. He will try the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who had an important role to play in the golden age of football which lasted between the years 1952-1962. The poster for the movie already looks intriguing and it’s one of the big budget biopics we look forward to hitting theaters this year.