SSR case: Bombay HC refuses to cancel FIR against its actor sister





Priyanka Singh, sister of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, will face prosecution for allegedly sending her a prescription containing drugs containing psychotropic substances controlled under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to overturn the FIR recorded by the Bandra police on September 7, 2020 against Singh on the basis of a complaint filed by the Rajputs girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. A division bench made up of judges SS Shinde and MS Karnik, however, overturned the criminal proceedings against Meetu Singh, another sister of the late actor, after finding that there was no evidence against her. Lawyer Madhav Throat, who represented the sisters, said Singh will now move the Supreme Court, challenging the HC ruling. Read also | BCN arrests deputy director in Mumbai in RSS death case According to Chakrabortys’ complaint, Singh had, on June 8, 2020, sent the late acting prescriptions given by a Dr Tarun Kumar, a cardiologist attached to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi without examining the actor, and the consumption psychotropic substances. in prescribed medication may have caused and contributed to the actor’s suicidal death. The sisters asked the High Court to quash the FIR, saying the statements made there did not constitute a reportable offense. Their petition stated that Chakraborty’s filing of the complaint was nothing more than a feeble attempt by her to scuttle the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigations against her and blame the Rajputs family for her suicide, as she was about to be arrested by NCB. Rhea was arrested by NCB on September 8. Their lawyer, lead lawyer Vikas Singh, had argued that there had been a significant delay in recording the offense, when Chakraborty learned of the WhatsApp conversations between the deceased actor and Singh on June 8. , but she filed her complaint on September 7. Read also | Sushant Singh Rajput sober, innocent, observes Bombay High Court, reserves sisters’ plea ordinance Singh had also pointed out that the telemedicine guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India allowed the prescription of drugs even at the first consultation. Attorney Satish Maneshinde, who represented Chakraborty at the hearing, also urged the court to allow the allegations to be investigated, saying that in a case of incitement to suicide, the immediate reasons are most important and that the The actor reportedly ended his life six days after the statute of limitations, this could be the closest reason for his death.

