Bachelorette’s Stu Laundy buys iconic pub frequented by Byron Bay Hollywood crowds

The Bachelorette and Playboy star publican, Stu Laundy’s family hotel and pub empire, is worth $ 500 million.

And now the pub baron has found another iconic seaside location in a trendy New South Wales coastal area near Byron Bay, according toThe Daily Telegraph.

With nearly $ 40 million, Laundy and local hotelier Fraser Short are now the new owners of the Lennox Hotel in Lennox Head.

Let’s drink to that! The Bachelorette’s Stu Laundy (pictured) and local hotelier Fraser Short have bought the iconic Lennox Heads pub in Lennox Head for almost $ 40 million

Location, Location, Location: The Lennox Hotel offers stunning ocean views along 7 Mile Beach, and on two separate levels, a bistro, restaurant, and bottle shop

This is the first time in 16 years that the pub has changed ownership. as it was previously purchased by local brothers Greg and Clyde Campbell in 2005 from developer Chris Condon for $ 14 million.

With Byron Bay becoming a celebrity hotspot in recent years, nearby Lennox Head is often frequented by visitors and A-list locals.

In fact, Hollywood actors and Byron Bay locals Chris and Liam Hemsworth are some of the famous regulars at the Lennox Hotel.

Chris, 36, lives in a $ 30 million mansion in Broken Head, about 10 miles north (or a 15-minute drive from) Lennox Head.

Celebrity Hotspot: The venue is often frequented by visitors and A-list locals, prompting actors and Byron Bay locals to Liam (left) and Chris Hemsworth (right). Pictured with brother Luke

In August of last year, Laundy and Fraser confirmed that they also bought the trendy Byron Bay venue, The Farm, for $ 16 million.

Laundy, who appeared on Channel 10’s The Bachelorette in 2017, has a share of his family’s $ 500 million fortune.

The wealthwas built from the takeover of a single pub in working-class midwestern Sydney at the end of World War II.

Since then, thanks to the hard work and wise investments of his parents and grandparents, the Laundy’s family has built up a portfolio of some of Australia’s largest hotels.

The father of four, 48, is the third generation of Laundys in the pub game and manager of the family business.

The family’s pub interests now extend along the New South Wales east coast to the center of the state, controlling dozens of hotels.

Building the empire: In August of last year, Laundy and Fraser confirmed they also bought trendy Byron Bay location The Farm (pictured) for $ 16 million

Laundy rose to popularity in reality TV after falling in love with Sophie Monk (right) on The Bachelorette in 2017

Sophie has since moved on with American businessman Joshua Gross, 40, whom she met on an international flight.

Former singer Bardot announced her fiancee to Josh in December, marking her third engagement since 2007.