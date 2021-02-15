Organizations in western New York offering winter vacations for families





Local organizations are providing both in-person and virtual options for children while they are away from school this week.

BUFFALO, NY With many schools on hiatus this week, there are plenty of activities going on around the city to keep kids busy and active, both virtually and in person. The Ralph C. Wilson Explore and More Children’s Museum will be open daily this week for the kids to come and play. They have special exhibits and activities in honor of President’s Day on Monday, with a focus on Black History Month the rest of the week, as well as a STEM Saturday, presented by National Grid. “You know it’s really inspiring to be in the museum and to hear the kids play and laugh and interact the way they should, make new friends,” said spokesperson Jess Bail. “We’re really excited, we’ve put a lot of effort into bringing this week together, and I think it’s going to be really fun for the families.” If you want to visit you must get your tickets online in advance here. However, if you’d rather stay at home, Blue Cross Blue Shield has run a whole week of free online activities they call “February 2021 Fun”. Options include virtual tours to the Buffalo Zoo and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, home craft kit pickup with the Albright Knox Art Truck in Canalside, virtual science experiments and story time with Monkey See Monkey Do. “We really have something for everyone, no matter your age, interests or background,” said BCBS of Gina Martin of WNY. “We’re looking to be able to reach as many families as possible in western New York City, help them through the winter months and stay active,” Martin added. To view the full schedule and register for daily activities, Click here. RELATED: Enchanted Winter Escape Event Lights Up Botanic Gardens

