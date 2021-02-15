Claudia Conway passes the rocky American Idol audition

Claudia Conway goes to Hollywood.

The 16-year-old daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and anti-Trump conservative lawyer George Conway has made it to the next round of “American Idol” after her singing debut at the premiere of ABC Sunday Night Show.

“I did it!” Exclaimed Claudia after landing a highly sought-after gold ticket to the competition’s “Hollywood Week”.

But her hearing got off to a rough start.

Judge Katy Perry interrupted the TikTok celebrity’s rendition of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” telling her to take off her sparkling stilettos and try another tune.

“You have to calm the storm around you,” said Perry, “because if you sing like you want to read social media comments afterwards, you’ll never be just a TikTok star.”

Claudia finally redeemed herself with Adele’s version of “When We Were Young,” moving Father George to tears as he listened from outside the hearing room.

“She loves music…” he said. “It makes me happy to see her here doing that.”

Mum Kellyanne was not there in person, but appeared from a distance on a big screen to give her daughter a frank pep talk before the audition.

When Claudia admitted to being nervous, Kellyanne replied, “You should be nervous, honey.”

It’s a very humiliating experience, ”said former Donald Trump adviser. “But remember, honey, the winners are people who are willing to lose.”

Claudia opened up about her upbringing and “questionable” relationship with her mother on the show.

When your mother works for the President of the United States, with whom you strongly disagree, it’s difficult, ”she said in a home video released before the hearing.

Still, “she loves me and I love her,” Claudia said.

“Most of my life my feelings had been suppressed, so I had access to social media, and I was like, ‘Well, fuck. Now my voice is heard, ”she said, referring to her large online audience and the headlines she’s made with his candid videos.

“The internet can be a very, very dark place, but when life goes downhill, I have my music,” Claudia continued.

“Now I kind of want to get out of the controversy, out of the drama, out of the politics, and let people know that I’m a singer and that’s what I want to do.

She’ll have a chance to show off more of her vocal chops after receiving nods from Perry and Lionel Richie.

The third judge, Luke Bryan, refused, telling Claudia that he thought his range was “limited”.

But Richie gave the teenage “giant props”, telling her, “You chose the music, I’m going to give you a chance to play the music.”

Perry, meanwhile, suggested that Claudia log off from social media to increase her chances of singing stardom.

There is a lot of noise in your life, ”she says. “Before you sing, you need to leave your phone… put it aside. Because otherwise, you can never rise above your father or your mother. It’s up to you.”

Claudia first hinted that she was auditioning in November months before his last drama with his mother saw police visiting family mansion in Alpine, New Jersey.

The teenager posted a series of videos claiming her mother was abusive and also accidentally posted a photo of her topless.

Despite the drama, the Conways supported their daughters by singing Ambitions, and Kellyanne teased Claudia’s audition on Twitter before it aired.

“@AmericanIdol is BACK tonight with tons of talent including our daughter! @ gtconway3d @Claudiamconwayy you are our IDOL, ” she wrote.