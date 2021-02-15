EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani, Malaika Arora and Zayed Khan set to attend Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhis’ wedding

Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhis wedding will take place today evening in the garden of the actresses’ building. No more than 50 people are expected

On Saturday, it was reported that Dia Mirza will marry her businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Dias’s closest friends from Bollywood would be attending his wedding, invitations for which have already been rolled out. We added that the actress would get married in a traditional ceremony, while a clerk will also visit her residence to register the marriage. Now we have more updates on Dia and Vaibhavs’ wedding.

The wedding takes place in the evening today in the garden of his building. Dia and Vaibhav are both extremely excited about their big day and her friends including director Rajkumar Hirani, Malaika Arora and Zayed Khan are expected to attend, a source familiar with the development informs. While Malaika and Dia are old friends, Hirani worked with the actress in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju. Zayed Khan and Dia starred together in the 2011 romantic film Love Breakups Zindagi.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani is also apparently linked to Vaibhav. On Saturday she posted a photo of the couple on Instagram saying: Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial .. we love you all. On Monday, Dia posted her photo of mehendi as well as a snapshot of her bridal shower. The bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a white outfit.

During this time, no more than 50 people are expected to attend the nuptials of Dia and Vaibhavs. Apparently the couple had been dating for a while, but surprisingly they were never spotted by dads.

