Britney Spears’ ex-assistant claims she was threatened by Jamie | Entertainment





Britney Spears’ cousin and former assistant claimed that the singer’s father had “threatened” her life if she did not cut off contact with the star. Alli Sims hasn’t spoken to the hitmaker “ Toxic ” since January 2008 when Jamie Spears – who at the time had yet to be named her daughter’s Curator of Affairs – called her and told her that something would happen to her if she didn’t sever her bond with Britney. Alli – who quit her job to move in with Britney and get paid as her assistant in 2007 – told NBC News: “He was threatening me 100% of my life. “I didn’t walk past him so I didn’t answer [her calls again]. “ Alli admitted that she carried “a lot of guilt” for cutting Britney off and admitted that she received a lot of calls from her parent that she ignored after Jamie’s alleged threat. She said: I can’t imagine how lonely she felt. When I think about how long she had to endure this and it’s been 13 years, it makes me so sad for her. I really hope that someday she can tell her story if that’s what she wants to do. If so, be prepared because there is more to this story than anyone could imagine. But the ex-employee admitted she didn’t know how to help the ‘Gimme More’ singer in the lead-up to her guardianship, and recalled how Britney called her from random numbers to ask her for help when her own phone was taken away after being placed under two involuntary psychiatric detentions in January 2008. She said: The situation had become way over my head by then and her father and others were involved. I really believe (Jamie) would have done something if I hadn’t stepped back from the situation. “ Her cousin misses Alli and admitted that she is always on her mind. She said: Do I miss her as a person and think about her all the time? Yes. Shes everywhere again. You can’t help but think about her every day. Alli has spoken out following the release of the documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’, which follows the struggling pop star’s rise and public collapse, and insisted she could no longer stay silent. She said, “How do you watch this documentary and are you in it and live in it and say nothing when it’s been going on for so long?” A spokesperson for Jamie has yet to respond to Alli’s claims.

