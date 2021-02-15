Juhi Parmar and Shakti Anand perform scene inspired by Rishi Kapoors Karz culminating in Hamariwali Good news: Bollywood News





Zee TVs Hamariwali Good News is a prime-time drama that features a unique and heartwarming role-reversal between a stepdaughter – Navya (Srishti Jain) and her stepmother – Renuka Tiwari (Juhi Parmar) to give to their family the long awaited Good News. Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen a lot of drama unfold at the Tiwari House, particularly with Renuka (Juhi Parmar) and her husband Mukunds (Shakti Anand), a estranged relationship that has seen several ups and downs. After securing the divorce, the couple are set to remarry, but it looks like an interesting twist during the climax of the marriage streak will take the audience’s breath away. But what’s more interesting is that the scene is inspired by an iconic Bollywood film like Rishi Kapoors. Karz! For the uninitiated, Vrunda (played by actor Samikssha Batnagar) recently revealed how Sumitra (Kiran Sharma) is not actually Mukund’s sister, but in fact, she is his sister-in-law. In the next episodes, as Mukund and Renuka are all set to get married, take a good look at how Vrunda, Navya and Aditya (Raghav Tiwari) with the help of Renukas will recreate a storyline from Mukunds’ childhood that will remind him of the involvement of Sumitras in the murder of his mother. Similar to how Rishi Kapoors’ characters Karz had flashes of their past and suddenly realized what exactly happened when their past storylines repeated before them, Mukund will also remember everything and the truth. perverse of Sumitras will finally be exposed. And that will turn the whole story upside down! Speaking about the streak, Shakti Anand who plays Mukund in Hamariwali Good News, revealed, During the wedding streak, Navya, Aditya and Vrunda with help from Renukas will recreate a screenplay from Mukund’s childhood after taking help from his real sister, Sukanya, who was sent back to a mental asylum by Sumitra. This whole sketch will remind him of his past, just like the character of Rishi Kapoors in Karz and the character of Shah Rukh Khan in About Shanti About remember their past when the same scenario of their previous life is replayed before their eyes. The only difference here is that my character hasn’t had a rebirth. The team thought this would be an appropriate way for the reveal to happen in front of the audience, because in real life too, we remember things when similar scenarios unfold in front of us. It was really fun shooting for that streak because it’s part of the climax of our marriage and when the creators told me about their plan I was really excited. The idea is to give the audience a boost of excitement and now I can’t wait to see how our fans and followers react to it. Read also: Samikssha Batnagar returns to the small screen after 4 years with Zee Hamariwali Good News televisions More pages: Karz Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

