Tara Reid Lost Roles After Being ‘Misjudged’ As Party Girl | Entertainment





Tara Reid claimed to have been “badly judged” as a “party girl” having harmed her career. The ‘American Pie’ actress went through a ‘frustrating’ time in the early 2000s when she struggled to find work, which she believes to be because people had a misconception that she was. wild, even though she’s never done “anything wrong” and she still feels like “punished” just for fun. She said: “I haven’t worked for a while. It was really frustrating. “[It bothered me] this [people thought] I was just a party girl and thought I was nothing else because it wasn’t true. It didn’t make sense to be punished for fun. “I never got into trouble or got a DUI or did anything really wrong. So I felt like it wasn’t right. I felt really intimidated by the studios and a lot of people. and very poorly judged. “ The 45-year-old star decided to go into production in order to “fix” her reputation. She said, “That’s also one of the reasons I started doing this because I’m like, ‘If I don’t fix this, it’s not going to be fixed. “So that’s when I said, ‘OK, I was going to change that, people are going to realize how smart I am, how I produce, how I create all these things and then they are going to have to stop because that they can’t keep choosing It was almost cool to take it out on me and it’s not … “I won’t wait for a script because I won’t do this anymore.” So I was like, ‘I’m going to create my own parts and I’m going to produce them. It’s a really exciting time for me. “ And while acting is still Tara’s “favorite thing to do”, she is loving her new role behind the scenes. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Becoming a producer has been so exciting and so different than acting. “I didn’t know how much a film was invested in. You just have to fund it, find the actors, find the studio, find the script, find the writers and find the director. Proud of that. “I want to be a very good businesswoman. Not just playing and producing, but creating brands, entering the world of fashion, just having a little of everything in my hands.”

