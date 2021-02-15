Entertainment
Arizona State University names film school after legendary actor Sidney Poitier
TEMPE, AZ In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor. Poitier won this honor for his portrayal of Homer Smith in the 1963 film, “Lilies of the Field,” which was filmed in the Arizona desert. Now, nearly six decades later, Arizona State University pays homage to the legendary film actor by naming his film school after him.
“I mean, he didn’t take ‘no’. He didn’t accept when people said, “You can’t do that.” We want our students to feel the same feeling that anything is possible – this work ethic, ”said Steven Tepper, dean of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.
The Sidney Poitier New School of American Cinema at ASU will become the home of hundreds of aspiring storytellers. Students will have a space to create work that embraces diversity and inclusion.
Autumn Billie, who has graduated, says the new school will continue to fill a gap in filmmaking.
“Much of the content needed has to come from many directors, writers, and producers, who are willing to support this creative leadership to create stories that matter to Blacks, Chicanos, and Native Americans – many people I grew up around. These are a lot of people who are in my communities and who, historically, may be under-represented and even exploited in media and industry, ”Billie said.
In the fall, the film school will be located on three campuses: Tempe, Downtown Mesa and Downtown Los Angeles. Tepper believes that these locations, along with the Poitier connection, will help provide new opportunities for ASU students.
“The world is investing more money in storytelling now than we’ve ever invested in the history of this planet. So there are a lot of opportunities and a lot of new platforms and often new networks, and we So we should build a film school that can operate on a large scale and can include creative students from every walk of life imaginable, who will actually tell the most compelling stories right now, ”Tepper said.
appId : '1561178210822538',
xfbml : true,
version : 'v2.9'
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js";
js.async = true;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]