Arizona State University names film school after legendary actor Sidney Poitier

TEMPE, AZ In 1964, Sidney Poitier became the first black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor. Poitier won this honor for his portrayal of Homer Smith in the 1963 film, “Lilies of the Field,” which was filmed in the Arizona desert. Now, nearly six decades later, Arizona State University pays homage to the legendary film actor by naming his film school after him.

“I mean, he didn’t take ‘no’. He didn’t accept when people said, “You can’t do that.” We want our students to feel the same feeling that anything is possible – this work ethic, ”said Steven Tepper, dean of the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

The Sidney Poitier New School of American Cinema at ASU will become the home of hundreds of aspiring storytellers. Students will have a space to create work that embraces diversity and inclusion.

Autumn Billie, who has graduated, says the new school will continue to fill a gap in filmmaking.

“Much of the content needed has to come from many directors, writers, and producers, who are willing to support this creative leadership to create stories that matter to Blacks, Chicanos, and Native Americans – many people I grew up around. These are a lot of people who are in my communities and who, historically, may be under-represented and even exploited in media and industry, ”Billie said.

In the fall, the film school will be located on three campuses: Tempe, Downtown Mesa and Downtown Los Angeles. Tepper believes that these locations, along with the Poitier connection, will help provide new opportunities for ASU students.

“The world is investing more money in storytelling now than we’ve ever invested in the history of this planet. So there are a lot of opportunities and a lot of new platforms and often new networks, and we So we should build a film school that can operate on a large scale and can include creative students from every walk of life imaginable, who will actually tell the most compelling stories right now, ”Tepper said.