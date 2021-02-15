Reading Ace backs owners of Hollywood duo Wrexham’s support for women’s play





NATASHA HARDING supports Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneys’ decision to invest in women’s football through their Wrexham property. And the Reading star believes the Hollywood duos are considering spending money on sports in North Wales could help unearth hidden talent. 4 Natasha Harding believes Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ownership of Wrexham could benefit women’s football Credit: Getty Images – Getty 4 Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney complete their Wrexham takeover Credit: Twitter @VancityReynolds Harding, 31, who is part of a 26-man squad attending a training camp in Wales, was reacting to news of the stars’ intentions to spend 50,000 on women’s football. It comes days after the Deadpool actor and It’s Always Sunny star in Philadelphia took full control of the National League outfit from the Wrexham Supporters Trust. In a Twitter post, Harding, who has 86 international caps in Wales, said: This is so important !!! We have so many hidden gems everywhere and especially in North Wales! My first years in the senior (international) team were filled with talented football players from North Wales. Reynolds and McElhenney – who renamed their Twitter accounts Wryan and Wrob – are making a $ 2 million investment in Wrexham AFC. It is so important !!! We have so many hidden gems everywhere and especially in North Wales! My first years in the senior team were filled with talented football players from North Wales. #Very well https://t.co/cxVLwF1hde – Natasha Harding (@ tashharding09) February 14, 2021 The club, which ranks seventh in the fifth level of the men’s game, supports women’s and women’s football projects as part of its work with the Racehorse Community Foundation. This includes managing the Wrexham Womens football team which currently plays in Division Two of the North Wales Womens Football League. And the team, formed in 2003, were founding members of the Welsh Premier Womens Football League, the premier league of football in Wales. Gemma Owens, head of women’s football at the Wrexhams Racehorse Community Foundation, told BBC Sport: “Ryan and Rob and their representatives recognize that women’s football and women’s football is a growing sport in this country and in the north of the country. Wales in particular. FREE BETS: GET OVER 2000 IN REGISTRATION OFFERS HERE 4 Wrexham’s men’s team are currently seventh in the National League Credit: Rex Features “Participation is increasing quite significantly. For them to recognize this is huge in itself. “The fact that they recognize it’s going to go so far and for us to continue to evolve the game here. “This is going to be huge for the region at large and for women’s football in North Wales in general.” 4 It’s always sunny in Philadelphia, star McElhenney and co-owner Reynolds invest 50,000 in women’s football in Wrexham Credit: Twitter @RMcElhenney Read our Live Football Blog for the latest news from the area Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to take control of Wrexham with nearly 99% of fans supporting the movement







